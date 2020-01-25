All the U-M players represented the North Team, which subsequently defeated the South by a final score of 34-17.

Tight end Sean McKeon practiced throughout the week at the annual event, but did not make an appearance in today's game.

Five Michigan Wolverines football players took part in today's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. — left guard Ben Bredeson, viper Khaleke Hudson, safety Josh Metellus, quarterback Shea Patterson and linebacker Josh Uche.

Patterson only played 16 snaps (the fewest of the three North quarterbacks), and completed six of his 10 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Seventy-five of his 131 yards came on one pass — a TD throw to a wide open Darius Anderson (of TCU) in the second quarter.

Bredeson, meanwhile, started and saw 35 snaps throughout the afternoon for the North offense, which were the second most of any of the club's offensive guards.

Metellus seldom left the field on the defensive side of the ball, with his 53 snaps standing as the second most of any of the North's defensive players. He did not start the contest, however.

Hudson received the second most snaps of any of U-M's defenders with 26, while Uche — in a bit of a surprising move — saw the fewest.

The Miami native earned the starting nod as an outside linebacker, but received just 19 plays — the second fewest of any North defender — on the day.