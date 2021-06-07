Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Satellite Camp Stop In Detroit

DETROIT — Michigan Wolverines football showed its face in front of in-state recruits, parents high school coaches and more, once again Monday, with running backs coach Mike Hart and defensive line coach Shaun Nua making an appearance at Wayne State's prospect camp.

While there wasn't much high-end talent at the camp, it was important for the Wolverines to have representation. Coaches from around the region and some from across the country were in attendance to check out prospects and make in-roads.

Michigan was doing its part to give some players in its own backyard a look, and continue to build relationships in the state. Hart, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale have all been at the forefront of Michigan's recent emphasis on making sure 'the best players in Michigan go to Michigan.'

Of course, Nua has been involved with recruiting his position no matter the location, and it's important to note that co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has plenty of responsibility recruiting the midwest.

