Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Satellite Camp Stop In Detroit

DETROIT — Michigan Wolverines football showed its face in front of in-state recruits, parents high school coaches and more, once again Monday, with running backs coach Mike Hart and defensive line coach Shaun Nua making an appearance at Wayne State's prospect camp.
While there wasn't much high-end talent at the camp, it was important for the Wolverines to have representation. Coaches from around the region and some from across the country were in attendance to check out prospects and make in-roads.
Michigan was doing its part to give some players in its own backyard a look, and continue to build relationships in the state. Hart, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale have all been at the forefront of Michigan's recent emphasis on making sure 'the best players in Michigan go to Michigan.'
Of course, Nua has been involved with recruiting his position no matter the location, and it's important to note that co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has plenty of responsibility recruiting the midwest.
Nua spoke with the media before the camp, and discussed the new-look assistant coaching staff, defensive line standouts and more (click here to read Nua's comments or watch the video below).
Nua was a featured coach, and helped the players go through drills. He kept busy, too, at one point even taking a FaceTime call which presumably had to do with recruiting, as the Wolverines have been hosting official and unofficial visitors — including USC defensive tackle transfer Jay Toia — ever since the dead period was lifted June 1.
He kept a close eye on different prospects and gave plenty of coaching points.
Hart, on the other hand, took more of a laid-back approach. He was evaluating players as they went through drills, while giving the occasional pointer.
An elite relationship-builder, Hart connected with players from different positions and engaged with those who approached him. This has been the case for Hart at the three different satellite camps we've seen him at over the last six days.
The former Michigan running back has heavily recruited the state of Michigan during his time coaching at Syracuse, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and, most recently before being hired by Jim Harbaugh this offseason, Indiana.
The Wolverines also had assistant coaches at a satellite camp in Miami and are set to make a stop in Nashville next week.