Simpson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists while Teske poured in 12 points, with the duo walking off the court to a standing ovation with two minutes remaining.

It was an emotional night at Crisler Center tonight as Michigan Wolverines basketball seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske played their final games in Ann Arbor, helping the club blow out an overmatched Nebraska team, 82-58.

“Coach [Juwan] Howard said he was proud of me for the things I’ve overcome,” Simpson revealed while discussing the hug he and Howard shared when he walked off the court at the end.

“I’m blessed to be a part of his first year and to be a part of his journey. He said he’s proud I’m on his side of the floor, but we’re blessed to be able to play for him.

“He played for the Fab Five and has a great resume, so I’m thankful to be able to gain some of his knowledge.”

The Maize and Blue seldom lost in Ann Arbor during the four years Simpson and Teske spent on campus, with the tandem helping keep Crisler Center one of the toughest places to play in the country.

“I just like the feeling and the support of the fans here,” the senior exclaimed when asked what he’ll miss the most. “I also like how loud it gets — we appreciate all those small moments as players.

“I was taking it all in as I was walking off, just thinking about what I all overcame as a freshman. I’m thankful for everything and am embracing all of it.”

The emotion finally got to Teske after the game, who addressed the crowd with a tremendous postgame speech and got a bit choked up while doing so.

“I started talking about my parents and everything they’ve done for me,” he explained. “All those emotions hit me when I walked off for the last time.