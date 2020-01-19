Simpson passed former Michigan point guard Rumeal Robinson (1988-90) to move up to No. 2 on the school's all-time assists list in the process, with Robinson holding 575 in his career.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Zavier Simpson handed out six assists in U-M's 90-83 loss at Iowa on Friday night, giving him 579 for his career.

It's worth noting that Robinson handed out 233 assists during Michigan's National Championship campaign of 1988-89, which were the fifth most in a single season in school history (Trey Burke's 260 in 2012-13 is the all-time record).

It's unlikely that Simpson will catch Gary Grant (1985-88) on U-M's all-time assists list, however, with 'The General' holding 731 for his career (Simpson would need 152 more to match him).

The current Michigan point guard, however, is averaging 8.7 dimes per game, which is the most in all of college basketball this season.

To put in perspective how much better Simpson has been at handing out helpers than other players around the nation, consider this: only four other athletes in the entire country are averaging more than 7.5 assists per game: UT Rio Grande Valley's Javon Levi (8.3), Samford's Josh Sharkey (8.2), Sacred Heart's Cameron Parker (8.2) and Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton (7.8).

Furthermore, only three other players in the Big Ten are averaging more than four assists per contest: Minnesota redshirt sophomore Marcus Carr (7.3), Nebraska redshirt sophomore Cam Mack (6.7) and Michigan State senior Cassius Winston (6.1).