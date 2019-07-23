With the start of fall camp just weeks away, some of the best Michigan Wolverines continue to earn spots on preseason watch lists for national awards. Senior safety Josh Metellus and senior cornerback Lavert Hill were both named to the Nagurski Award watch list, which is given to the top defender in college football. Earlier this month, Metellus and Hill were also named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is another award given to the top defender in college football. Both players were also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Monday, given to the top defensive back in the country. The last Wolverine to win the Nagurski award was defensive back Charles Woodson in 1997 and he is the only Michigan player to ever win the award.

Senior safety Josh Metellus is one of many Michigan Wolverines named to preseason award watch lists. ()

Hill started all 13 games at cornerback last season. He made 14 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. The Associated Press named him to the third-team All-America and he was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. Metellus accumulated 48 tackles and three interceptions last season and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. He has started in 24 games at safety in his Michigan career.

Junior center Cesar Ruiz, senior right guard Michael Onwenu, senior left guard Ben Bredeson and fifth-year left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. were all named to the Outland Award watch list Tuesday, given to the top interior offensive lineman in the country. This tied with Oregon for the most of any program. No Wolverine has ever won this award. Ruiz started in all 13 games in 2018 and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. He has started in 18 games in his U-M career. He was named to the Rimington Award watch list last week, which is given to the top center in college football. Onwenu started in all 13 games last season and was named to the third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He has started in 21 games in his Michigan career.