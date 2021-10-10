Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.

Offense

• Only four Wolverines on offense graded out above average (64.0 or higher), per PFF.

• Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum posted the best PFF grade on the offense (83.0), while redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins checked in third (81.1).

• The Wolverines' offensive line had a lot of mixing and matching, with redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan dealing with a shoulder injury and second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter coming into the game with an apparent ankle ailment. Five different linemen played right guard, while three players saw action at left guard. Five players in total competed at the guard spots.

• Sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis led the offensive line with a 69.0 overall grade, with a 82.0 pass-blocking rating that ranked second on the squad. Redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber's 87.4 pass-blocking grade led the group, and his 63.2 overall grade ranked seventh.

• Here are the overall grades for every offensive lineman that played: Vastardis (69.0), redshirt freshman guard Karsen Barnhart (63.9), redshirt junior guard Chuck Filiaga (63.6), Stueber (63.2), Zinter (56.9), Keegan (56.1), second-year freshman guard Reece Atteberry (55.4), redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes (50.9).

• Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy's 82.4 overall rating ranked second on the offense, while redshirt freshman signal-caller Cade McNamara's 44.8 mark was dead last on the unit.

• Leading the wide receivers was redshirt junior Daylen Baldwin, who registered a 62.6 overall rating that ranked eighth on the offense. Sophomore slot Mike Sainristil posted a 61.5 (ninth), while sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson notched a 58.4 (13th).

• The Wolverines' three primary tight ends — redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker, redshirt junior Joel Honigford and sophomore Erick All — slotted 10th, 11th and 12th on the unit, respectively.

Defense

• Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the defense with a 92.7 overall rating and 93.0 pass-rush grade. His 85.4 run-defense grade ranked second on the squad. PFF credited Hutchinson for eight pressures (seven hurries and one hit on the quarterback) in the game.

• Hutchinson's 93.3 grade for the season leads all edge defenders across college football.

• The defensive line as a whole dominated the top of the PFF chart for the defense. Redshirt freshman nose tackle Mazi Smith slotted second on the defense with a 84.5 mark, while second-year freshman defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (82.9) checked in third, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (75.7) ranked fifth.

• Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins ranked fourth with a 80.1 overall rating, and led the defense with a 92.5 run-defense grade. Of course, he had a late-game forced fumble and recovery to help the Wolverines win.

• Hawkins' fellow safeties — second-year freshman R.J. Moten and sophomore Daxton Hill — ranked 10th (63.3) and 17th (53.6) on the unit, respectively.

• The Wolverines' best cover man was redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green (70.6 coverage grade). He allowed three receptions for 55 yards on three targets, with one pass breakup.

• Freshman Junior Colson led the inside linebackers with a 73.8 overall grade that ranked sixth on the defense. Second-year freshman Nikhaii Hill-Green ranked 16th with a 54.7 mark, while redshirt junior Josh Ross slotted 17th with a 53.6 rating.