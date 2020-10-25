Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 49-24 Win Over Minnesota
The Michigan Wolverines brought the Little Brown Jug back with them, after defeating Minnesota in Minneapolis, 49-24, in a primetime showdown.
In his debut as a starter, U-M redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton went 15-of-22 passing for 225 yards and one touchdown, while also adding eight rushes for 52 yards and a score. He posted a PFF grade of 77.7, which was the third highest mark on U-M's offense.
The defense was led by its bookend defensive ends, junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye, who both tallied top-three grades on that side of the ball.
Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Wolverines Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 56)
RT Jalen Mayfield — 56
LG Chuck Filiaga — 56
C Andrew Vastardis — 56
LT Ryan Hayes — 51
RG Andrew Stueber — 51
QB Joe Milton — 50
TE Erick All — 45
WR Mike Sainristil — 31
WR Ronnie Bell — 29
TE Ben Mason — 29
WR Roman Wilson — 25
RB Blake Corum — 19
WR Cornelius Johnson — 19
RB Zach Charbonnet — 18
RB Chris Evans — 16
WR Giles Jackson — 15
TE Luke Schoonmaker — 15
T Joel Honigford — 9
RB Hassan Haskins — 7
G Zak Zinter — 6
QB Cade McNamara — 6
G Karsen Barnhart — 6
WR Jake McCurry — 5
WR A.J. Henning — 24
G Zach Carpenter — 1
G Trente Jones — 1
G Griffin Korican — 1
TE Carter Selzer — 1
WR Nate Schoenle — 1
Michigan Wolverines Football Defense Snap Counts (out of 73)
CB Vincent Gray — 73
CB Gemon Green — 73
S Brad Hawkins — 73
DE Aidan Hutchinson — 70
LB Cameron McGrone — 70
DE Kwity Paye — 69
LB Josh Ross — 65
LB Michael Barrett — 56
DT Carlo Kemp — 53
S Makari Paige — 52
DT Christopher Hinton — 29
DT Donovan Jeter — 29
S Daxton Hill — 28
DT Julius Welschof — 14
LB Ben VanSumeren — 12
LB Anthony Solomon — 10
S Hunter Reynolds — 7
LB David Ojabo — 6
DE Taylor Upshaw — 4
LB Kalel Mullings — 3
DE Luiji Vilain — 3
LB Adam Shibley — 2
LB William Mohan — 1
DT Mazi Smith — 1
Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF's Initial Grades
