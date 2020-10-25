The Michigan Wolverines brought the Little Brown Jug back with them, after defeating Minnesota in Minneapolis, 49-24, in a primetime showdown.

In his debut as a starter, U-M redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton went 15-of-22 passing for 225 yards and one touchdown, while also adding eight rushes for 52 yards and a score. He posted a PFF grade of 77.7, which was the third highest mark on U-M's offense.

The defense was led by its bookend defensive ends, junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye, who both tallied top-three grades on that side of the ball.

Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

