 Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 49-24 Win Over Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 12:29:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 49-24 Win Over Minnesota

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines brought the Little Brown Jug back with them, after defeating Minnesota in Minneapolis, 49-24, in a primetime showdown.

In his debut as a starter, U-M redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton went 15-of-22 passing for 225 yards and one touchdown, while also adding eight rushes for 52 yards and a score. He posted a PFF grade of 77.7, which was the third highest mark on U-M's offense.

The defense was led by its bookend defensive ends, junior Aidan Hutchinson and senior Kwity Paye, who both tallied top-three grades on that side of the ball.

Here are the snap counts and some takeaways from from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye had two sacks against Minnesota, and redshirt sophomore tackle Julius Welschof ended the night with 2 tackles.
Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye had two sacks against Minnesota, and redshirt sophomore tackle Julius Welschof ended the night with 2 tackles. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Wolverines Football Offensive Snap Counts (out of 56)

RT Jalen Mayfield — 56

LG Chuck Filiaga — 56

C Andrew Vastardis — 56

LT Ryan Hayes — 51

RG Andrew Stueber — 51

QB Joe Milton — 50

TE Erick All — 45

WR Mike Sainristil — 31

WR Ronnie Bell — 29

TE Ben Mason — 29

WR Roman Wilson — 25

RB Blake Corum — 19

WR Cornelius Johnson — 19

RB Zach Charbonnet — 18

RB Chris Evans — 16

WR Giles Jackson — 15

TE Luke Schoonmaker — 15

T Joel Honigford — 9

RB Hassan Haskins — 7

G Zak Zinter — 6

QB Cade McNamara — 6

G Karsen Barnhart — 6

WR Jake McCurry — 5

WR A.J. Henning — 24

G Zach Carpenter — 1

G Trente Jones — 1

G Griffin Korican — 1

TE Carter Selzer — 1

WR Nate Schoenle — 1

Michigan Wolverines Football Defense Snap Counts (out of 73)

CB Vincent Gray — 73

CB Gemon Green — 73

S Brad Hawkins — 73

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 70

LB Cameron McGrone — 70

DE Kwity Paye — 69

LB Josh Ross — 65

LB Michael Barrett — 56

DT Carlo Kemp — 53

S Makari Paige — 52

DT Christopher Hinton — 29

DT Donovan Jeter — 29

S Daxton Hill — 28

DT Julius Welschof — 14

LB Ben VanSumeren — 12

LB Anthony Solomon — 10

S Hunter Reynolds — 7

LB David Ojabo — 6

DE Taylor Upshaw — 4

LB Kalel Mullings — 3

DE Luiji Vilain — 3

LB Adam Shibley — 2

LB William Mohan — 1

DT Mazi Smith — 1

Takeaways From Snap Counts, PFF's Initial Grades

{{ article.author_name }}