The Michigan Wolverines' football team will be thin on experience at several key positions in 2021, and that is especially evident when taking a look at the club's returning career statistical leaders. This is the case at running back, for example, where redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins has 997 rushing yards under his belt, but no one else on the roster has more than 77. Below is a breakdown of the returning statistical leaders U-M has among its passers, rushers and receivers, as well as its top returning statistical leaders on defense.

Michigan Wolverines football's Hassan Haskins was a 3-star out of high school. (Lon Horwedel)

Top Returning Passing Leaders

Michigan Wolverines football's Cade McNamara was a 4-star out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

1. QB Alan Bowman (redshirt sophomore) — 5,260 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 67 completion percentage: He will compete primarily with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy for Michigan's starting job after compiling the aforementioned statistics in three seasons as a Texas Tech Red Raider. 2. QB Cade McNamara (redshirt freshman) — 425 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 61 completion percentage: The Reno, Nev., native showed flashes of brilliance during his limited playing time last season (primarily in U-M's Nov. 21 win at Rutgers), but it's still difficult to ignore how small the sample size has been. McNamara is viewed by many as arguably the favorite to win Michigan's starting quarterback job. 3. LB Michael Barrett (redshirt sophomore) — 25 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 100 completion percentage: He is fully entrenched as a linebacker and was last year as well, with his only career pass attempt coming on a 25-yard completion to sophomore safety Daxton Hill in a 2019 win over Army.

Top Returning Rushing Leaders

Michigan Wolverines football's Hassan Haskins transitioned from linebacker to running back prior to the 2019 season. (Per Kjeldsen)

1. RB Hassan Haskins (redshirt sophomore) — 997 yards, 10 touchdowns and a 5.5-yard per carry average: He is by far the most experienced back on Michigan's roster and the clear frontrunner to win the starting job, having rushed for 375 yards last year and 622 in 2019. 2. RB Blake Corum (freshman) — 77 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 3.0-yard per carry average: Despite only racking up 77 yards last season as a freshman, Corum showed excellent burst and athleticism when he was on the field and is heavily expected to earn a more significant role in U-M's backfield in 2021, especially in the midst of sophomore Zach Charbonnet's transfer. 3. WR Giles Jackson (sophomore) — 74 yards, 1 touchdown and a 6.2-yard per carry average: Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has shown a tendency to get creative with Jackson at times on end-around type plays, with his lone rushing touchdown coming on a 22-yard scamper against Ohio State in 2019. 4. WR A.J. Henning (freshman) — 15 yards, 0 touchdowns and a 5.0-yard per carry average 5. LB Michael Barrett (redshirt sophomore) — 14 yards, 0 touchdowns and a 14.0-yard per carry average 6. WR Roman Wilson (freshman) — 9 yards, 0 touchdowns and a 9.0-yard per carry average T-7. WR Ronnie Bell (junior) — 7 yards, 0 touchdowns and a 1.2-yard per carry average T-7. QB Cade McNamara (redshirt freshman) — 7 yards, 1 touchdown and a 1.4-yard per carry average

Top Returning Receiving Leaders