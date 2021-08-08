Steve Hutchinson Thanks Many From Michigan In Hall of Fame Induction Speech

“If you would have told me prior to my graduation from the University of Michigan that I would be excited about standing in the middle of Ohio in August, I’d have said you were crazy.” So said former Michigan All-American and four-time All-Big Ten offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson during his heartfelt speech while being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton, Ohio. “But that is exactly the case,” an emotional Hutchinson admitted while thanking coaches past and present and his wife and two children. He spent several minutes offering gratitude to former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and his old U-M teammates, including roommate and fellow NFL lineman Jeff Backus. RELATED: First-Day Michigan Football Fall Camp Standout RELATED: Five Significant Developments For Michigan Football In 2021

Former Michigan Wolverines football lineman Steve Hutchinson got emotional talking about Lloyd Carr Saturday (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“My college coach, Lloyd Carr, used to ask us, ‘where would you rather be? Well, coach, my answer is ‘nowhere,’ because as far as I’m concerned, there’s not a better place on Earth than Canton, Ohio today.

