Stock Report: Offense halfway through Fall Camp
STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
We are halfway through fall camp and only a couple of Saturdays away from the first game. Let's take a look at the the offense and which players have cemented their positions so far and which players are making moves have stock up.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cade McNamara
|
2
|
JJ McCarthy
|
3
|
Davis Warren
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy have been competing early in camp and both have shown flashes of their strengths and moments of challenges. According to our Josh Henschke, JJ has been the more talented QB but needs to limit his mistakes. Cade however has been steady and continues to show why the staff was so comfortable with him last season.
This all appears to be heading towards Cade starting the season and JJ getting plenty of snaps early to keep the competition going.
READ: INSIDER: On the QB situation as of RIGHT NOW…
BUY STOCK: Michigan's QB room is in a pretty great place right now. Even Alex Orji has gotten some callouts, with the team potentially using a package featuring the freshman QB.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Blake Corum
|
2
|
Donovan Edwards
|
3
|
Tavierre Dunlap / Kalel Mullings / Leon Franklin
|
4
|
CJ Stokes
Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards continue to live up the hype in camp. Sky is really the limit for this duo.
Michigan will still run the ball often and they are looking for a short-yardage back. Tavierre Dunlap and Leon Franklin will all compete in the fall for the RB3 role along with LB Kalel Mullings who is practicing with both groups.
BUY STOCK: Freshman CJ Stokes is getting a late start, but is still impressing early. The freshman has a similar skill set to Corum and Edwards and could have a chance to carve out a role similar to what Edwards had last season. The Mullings experiment continues and he could be on track to earn the short yardage role.
READ: Kalel Mullings' potential as a running back has Matt Weiss' attention
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
2
|
Ronnie Bell
|
3
|
Roman Wilson/Andrel Anthony
|
5
|
AJ Henning
|
6
|
Darrius Clemons
The loaded WR room has dominated much of the chatter this offseason. While Michigan could run 9-11 players here throughout the season, a crop of six have begun to break through in camp.
Cornelius Johnson and Ronnie Bell continue to look like the leaders, but WR coach Ron Bellamy insists he feels like many in the group could be WR1. Roman Wilson has gotten praise throughout camp, and Bellamy said Andrel Anthony reminds him of his former teammate Braylon Edwards. Henning will be a unique weapon for the Wolverines in the slot and seeing snaps from the backfield. The entire freshman WR class has been recognized by the staff, but in a shocker to no one Darrius Clemons has himself positioned to be a part of the main rotation, the Big 6?
READ: Ron Bellamy's solution to keep a loaded receiver room happy: 'We compete'
READ: Ron Bellamy sees similarities between Andrel Anthony and Braylon Edwards
BUY STOCK: You can't go wrong with any of these guys and like Bellamy said, any one of them could be WR1. I continue to be high on Andrel Anthony and Darrius Clemons, but fully expect Johnson and Bell to be top dogs throughout the season.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Erick All
|
2
|
Luke Schoonmaker
|
3
|
Joel Honigford
|
4
|
Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland
An underrated group with top end talent and depth is the tight ends. Erick All is a known commodity with many expecting him to have a season that puts him in the conversation with some of the best TEs in Michigan history. Luke Schoonmaker is no #2 and has gotten praise so far in camp as well. Josh Henschke reported some of said he has even looked better than All some days in camp, which is massive because All has been great.
Henschke also reported that coaches continue to be impressed with the athletic ability of Matthew Hibner and believe he will factor into playing time this fall.
BUY STOCK: This stays on freshman Colston Loveland. We have been hyping him since his arrival in Ann Arbor and he has strung a solid spring into a great fall camp so far. We continue to hear Loveland will see the field this fall for Michigan.
READ: HQH Plus 8/13: Quick notes on fall camp
READ: HQH Plus 8/16: Additional fall camp intel
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
2
|
Zak Zinter
|
3
|
Ryan Hayes
|
4
|
Trevor Keegan
|
5
|
Trente Jones
|
6
|
Karsen Barnhart
|
7
|
Jeffrey Persi
There isn't a ton of movement here, which is great thing. Michigan largely knows what they have in the offensive line and word out of camp is the group continues to perform well and the staff is happy with the depth developing behind them.
Olu Oluwatimi continues to be everything as advertised and more, with OL coach Sherrone Moore referring to him as "plug and play". The Rimington Watch list center is going to be a major factor this fall.
Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan showed up to camp lighter and the offense has been trying to split pass and run reps 50/50. All signs are pointing to a more balanced scheme in 2022.
Trente Jones has maintained his lead over Karsen Barnhart at right tackle, but again this is not a starter by default battle. Barnhart has been impressive and Moore mentioned Barnhart's ability at every position except center. "He will play this year."
BUY STOCK: Olu is on track to be the best center in the country and that will only help the guard play from Keegan and Zinter. Hayes has been steady, but I continue to be impressed by Jones. Barnhart would be starting almost everyone else in college football. He is not missing out on the job because of his own performance. For Jones to have so handily controlled that competition, makes me think a big season is coming for the right tackle.
READ: Maize&BlueReview - Everything Sherrone Moore told the media about Michigan's fall camp (rivals.com)
