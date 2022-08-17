Stock Report: Offense halfway through Fall Camp

STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. We are halfway through fall camp and only a couple of Saturdays away from the first game. Let's take a look at the the offense and which players have cemented their positions so far and which players are making moves have stock up.

QUARTERBACKS Stock Player 1 Cade McNamara 2 JJ McCarthy 3 Davis Warren

Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy have been competing early in camp and both have shown flashes of their strengths and moments of challenges. According to our Josh Henschke, JJ has been the more talented QB but needs to limit his mistakes. Cade however has been steady and continues to show why the staff was so comfortable with him last season. This all appears to be heading towards Cade starting the season and JJ getting plenty of snaps early to keep the competition going. READ: INSIDER: On the QB situation as of RIGHT NOW… BUY STOCK: Michigan's QB room is in a pretty great place right now. Even Alex Orji has gotten some callouts, with the team potentially using a package featuring the freshman QB.

RUNNING BACKS Stock Player 1 Blake Corum 2 Donovan Edwards 3 Tavierre Dunlap / Kalel Mullings / Leon Franklin 4 CJ Stokes

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards continue to live up the hype in camp. Sky is really the limit for this duo. Michigan will still run the ball often and they are looking for a short-yardage back. Tavierre Dunlap and Leon Franklin will all compete in the fall for the RB3 role along with LB Kalel Mullings who is practicing with both groups. BUY STOCK: Freshman CJ Stokes is getting a late start, but is still impressing early. The freshman has a similar skill set to Corum and Edwards and could have a chance to carve out a role similar to what Edwards had last season. The Mullings experiment continues and he could be on track to earn the short yardage role. READ: Kalel Mullings' potential as a running back has Matt Weiss' attention

WIDE RECEIVERS Stock Player 1 Cornelius Johnson 2 Ronnie Bell 3 Roman Wilson/Andrel Anthony 5 AJ Henning 6 Darrius Clemons

TIGHT END Stock Player 1 Erick All 2 Luke Schoonmaker 3 Joel Honigford 4 Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland

An underrated group with top end talent and depth is the tight ends. Erick All is a known commodity with many expecting him to have a season that puts him in the conversation with some of the best TEs in Michigan history. Luke Schoonmaker is no #2 and has gotten praise so far in camp as well. Josh Henschke reported some of said he has even looked better than All some days in camp, which is massive because All has been great. Henschke also reported that coaches continue to be impressed with the athletic ability of Matthew Hibner and believe he will factor into playing time this fall. BUY STOCK: This stays on freshman Colston Loveland. We have been hyping him since his arrival in Ann Arbor and he has strung a solid spring into a great fall camp so far. We continue to hear Loveland will see the field this fall for Michigan. READ: HQH Plus 8/13: Quick notes on fall camp

OFFENSIVE LINE Stock Player 1 Olu Oluwatimi 2 Zak Zinter 3 Ryan Hayes 4 Trevor Keegan 5 Trente Jones 6 Karsen Barnhart 7 Jeffrey Persi