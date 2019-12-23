Tale Of The Tape: Where U-M And Its Opponents Rank In Major Categories
It's Christmas break for No. 11 ranked Michigan Wolverines basketball (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten). After Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian, players and coaches headed back home to spend the holidays with their families and friends. U-M isn't back in action until Sunday, Dec. 29, when the Wolverines host UMass Lowell. Then, it's back to Big Ten conference play when U-M travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Jan. 5.
Here's a look at where the Wolverines stand in major categories at this point in the season, and how they stack up with some upcoming opponents.
The Tale Of Michigan's Season So Far
The Wolverines have played a rigorous schedule so far. They played (and beat) two top-10 opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis in North Carolina and Gonzaga, before traveling to play at No. 1 Louisville the following week.
According to Kenpom, U-M's strength of schedule ranks as the 8th-toughest in the nation. That mark ranks U-M as the toughest schedule among Big Ten teams in the early going.
Five of U-M's nine wins are against top-50 teams in efficiency. Here's U-M's best wins, ordered by level of difficulty, and how the opponents rank in Kenpom efficiency as it stands today.
|Opponent
|Final Score
|Overall Efficiency
|Offensive Efficiency
|Defensive Efficiency
|
Gonzaga
|
82-64
|
6th
|
1st
|
44th
|
Iowa
|
101-93
|
20th
|
3rd
|
90th
|
UNC
|
73-64
|
39th
|
65th
|
34th
|
Iowa State
|
83-76
|
41st
|
22nd
|
74th
|
Creighton
|
79-69
|
47th
|
17th
|
97th
The blowout win over Gonzaga in the Bahamas is aging like a fine wine. The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season, and may not play another NCAA tournament team for the rest of the regular season.
The barn burner against Iowa is looking better and better on the resume, as the Hawkeyes have knocked off three top-50 opponents since.
Two of U-M's losses came to top-10 teams in efficiency. Here's a look at U-M's losses, and how those teams have fared through this point in the season, ordered by level of difficulty.
|Opponent
|Final Score
|Overall Efficiency
|Offensive Efficiency
|Defensive Efficiency
|
Louisville
|
58-43
|
3rd
|
11th
|
2nd
|
Oregon
|
71-70 (OT)
|
10th
|
5th
|
60th
|
Illinois
|
71-62
|
46th
|
43rd
|
42nd
