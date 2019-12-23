News More News
Tale Of The Tape: Where U-M And Its Opponents Rank In Major Categories

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
It's Christmas break for No. 11 ranked Michigan Wolverines basketball (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten). After Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian, players and coaches headed back home to spend the holidays with their families and friends. U-M isn't back in action until Sunday, Dec. 29, when the Wolverines host UMass Lowell. Then, it's back to Big Ten conference play when U-M travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Jan. 5.

Here's a look at where the Wolverines stand in major categories at this point in the season, and how they stack up with some upcoming opponents.

RELATED: Michigan Moves Up Three Spots To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse Of The Future

Michigan Wolverines basketball is on Christmas break before it plays UMass-Lowell and Michigan State.
The Tale Of Michigan's Season So Far

The Wolverines have played a rigorous schedule so far. They played (and beat) two top-10 opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis in North Carolina and Gonzaga, before traveling to play at No. 1 Louisville the following week.

According to Kenpom, U-M's strength of schedule ranks as the 8th-toughest in the nation. That mark ranks U-M as the toughest schedule among Big Ten teams in the early going.

Five of U-M's nine wins are against top-50 teams in efficiency. Here's U-M's best wins, ordered by level of difficulty, and how the opponents rank in Kenpom efficiency as it stands today.

Michigan's Best Wins
Opponent Final Score Overall Efficiency Offensive Efficiency Defensive Efficiency

Gonzaga

82-64

6th

1st

44th

Iowa

101-93

20th

3rd

90th

UNC

73-64

39th

65th

34th

Iowa State

83-76

41st

22nd

74th

Creighton

79-69

47th

17th

97th

The blowout win over Gonzaga in the Bahamas is aging like a fine wine. The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season, and may not play another NCAA tournament team for the rest of the regular season.

The barn burner against Iowa is looking better and better on the resume, as the Hawkeyes have knocked off three top-50 opponents since.

Michigan Wolverines basketball won the Battle 4 Atlantis behind wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.
Two of U-M's losses came to top-10 teams in efficiency. Here's a look at U-M's losses, and how those teams have fared through this point in the season, ordered by level of difficulty.

Michigan's Losses
Opponent Final Score Overall Efficiency Offensive Efficiency Defensive Efficiency

Louisville

58-43

3rd

11th

2nd

Oregon

71-70 (OT)

10th

5th

60th

Illinois

71-62

46th

43rd

42nd
