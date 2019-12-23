It's Christmas break for No. 11 ranked Michigan Wolverines basketball (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten). After Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian, players and coaches headed back home to spend the holidays with their families and friends. U-M isn't back in action until Sunday, Dec. 29, when the Wolverines host UMass Lowell. Then, it's back to Big Ten conference play when U-M travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Jan. 5. Here's a look at where the Wolverines stand in major categories at this point in the season, and how they stack up with some upcoming opponents. RELATED: Michigan Moves Up Three Spots To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse Of The Future

Michigan Wolverines basketball is on Christmas break before it plays UMass-Lowell and Michigan State. (Per Kjeldsen)

The Tale Of Michigan's Season So Far

The Wolverines have played a rigorous schedule so far. They played (and beat) two top-10 opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis in North Carolina and Gonzaga, before traveling to play at No. 1 Louisville the following week. According to Kenpom, U-M's strength of schedule ranks as the 8th-toughest in the nation. That mark ranks U-M as the toughest schedule among Big Ten teams in the early going.

Five of U-M's nine wins are against top-50 teams in efficiency. Here's U-M's best wins, ordered by level of difficulty, and how the opponents rank in Kenpom efficiency as it stands today.

Michigan's Best Wins Opponent Final Score Overall Efficiency Offensive Efficiency Defensive Efficiency Gonzaga 82-64 6th 1st 44th Iowa 101-93 20th 3rd 90th UNC 73-64 39th 65th 34th Iowa State 83-76 41st 22nd 74th Creighton 79-69 47th 17th 97th

The blowout win over Gonzaga in the Bahamas is aging like a fine wine. The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season, and may not play another NCAA tournament team for the rest of the regular season. The barn burner against Iowa is looking better and better on the resume, as the Hawkeyes have knocked off three top-50 opponents since.

Michigan Wolverines basketball won the Battle 4 Atlantis behind wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga. (USA Today Sports Images)