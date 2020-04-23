Talking Peoples-Jones' Potential, Underrated U-M Players With A Draft Guru
NationalFootballPost.com writer and NFL draft expert Dion Caputi swung by TheWolverine one final time before tonight's draft to discuss several pressing topics regarding the Michigan Wolverines' football prospects.
Caputi — one of the most knowledgable experts in the entire industry — tackled several intriguing questions, including where he thinks linebacker Josh Uche will come off the board, who U-M's best long term pro will be from this year's class and more.
Which Prospect is Most Likely to Contribute Right off the bat in the NFL?
“It has to be [center] Cesar Ruiz," Caputi began. "He’ll be the top picked Michigan player and I think he has a shot to go tonight in round one. He’ll probably wind up being one of those fringe first round guys who could go in the final picks of the round.
"If not, we’ll see him pretty early tomorrow. He is toggled between guard and center and is very well situated to step in at either of those positions for someone at the next level and do so quite early.
"Cesar Ruiz absolutely provides any team with the best option when it comes to an immediate starter among these Michigan guys.”
Where do you Think Josh Uche Will be Selected?
“I’ve heard a lot of fluctuation on where he’s projected," the expert revealed. "In a draft like this where you’re lacking a lot of the truly elite pass rushers that we’ve seen some other classes have, I think Uche is somebody who people discuss as a potential late first round sleeper possibility.
"I don’t think he’ll ultimately go that high, and the safe bet among the people I’ve talked to is that he''ll be a day two guy who will make someone happy in the second or third round.
"It would be a little ambitious for a team to expect or hope to find him in the fourth round. He’s a good fit for a variety of clubs as a stand-up, rush off the edge type of player and certainly as a 4-3 down end.
"I see him being a second or third round guy — probably more likely as a second rounder than a third rounder, by virtue of the position he plays.”
