“I’ve heard a lot of fluctuation on where he’s projected," the expert revealed. "In a draft like this where you’re lacking a lot of the truly elite pass rushers that we’ve seen some other classes have, I think Uche is somebody who people discuss as a potential late first round sleeper possibility.

"I don’t think he’ll ultimately go that high, and the safe bet among the people I’ve talked to is that he''ll be a day two guy who will make someone happy in the second or third round.

"It would be a little ambitious for a team to expect or hope to find him in the fourth round. He’s a good fit for a variety of clubs as a stand-up, rush off the edge type of player and certainly as a 4-3 down end.

"I see him being a second or third round guy — probably more likely as a second rounder than a third rounder, by virtue of the position he plays.”