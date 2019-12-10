Teske Discusses U-M's Hot Offensive Start; Simpson Addresses His Turnovers
If the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team wins tomorrow night at Illinois, head coach Juwan Howard will tie Bill Frieder and Steve Fisher for the best 10-game start to a U-M head coaching career in school history.
Howard has his Wolverines rolling so far with a 9-1 record, having already won the conference opener last Friday by taking down Iowa in a 103-91 shootout.
The Illini will present plenty of challenges of their own, however, coming off their best game of the year this past weekend when they fell by a single point (59-58) at Maryland.
“There’s a challenge any time you’re playing in the Big Ten,” senior center Jon Teske confirmed this afternoon. “They’re very high-scoring and like to get out in transition, and they crash the glass very hard.
“We have to be ready to go in there tomorrow night ready to play. Any time you can start 2-0 in Big Ten play is crucial, especially if you can get a road win — those are tough to get.
“We’re preparing well and we’ll be ready.”
One of the biggest factors in Michigan’s early-season success has been the club’s offensive efficiency. The Wolverines have been one of the nation’s most potent offenses through the first month, hitting 50.2 percent of their shots to rank 13th nationally.
U-M has also been deadly from deep, connecting on 39.9 percent of its triples to check in 21st in the country.
“All the work the guys have put in from the offseason until now,” Teske said when asked what has led to the hot shooting performances.
“They’ve gotten their shots up in practice, and guys are always in the gym before and after practice. You can see the dedication and the hard work we’re all putting in.”
Senior guard Zavier Simpson has been the catalyst of the offense in a lot of ways, averaging 12.3 points per game and 8.7 assists, while even connecting on 43.5 percent of his shots from deep.
One negative aspect surrounding his performance, though, has been the increase in turnovers, skyrocketing to 3.8 per outing after he averaged just two last year.
“I felt like I’ve had freedom with both of the coaches [Howard and John Beilein], because they’ve both trusted me 100 percent with the ball in my hands,” he explained.
“There’s no reason for them [the turnovers] — it’s just basketball. I just move on to the next play, because I don’t have time to be out there thinking about them or knocking myself about the ones I just made.
“Juwan says ‘next play mentality.’ I’ve grown in all aspects of my game, like being able to see different actions and things I could’ve done while watching film.
“My jump shot, and pick and roll on the offensive and defensive ends have also grown.”
Notes
• Redshirt junior center Austin Davis and sophomore forward Brandon Johns had the best outings of their careers on Friday night against Iowa, each setting new career-highs with eight and 12 points, respectively.
“I’ve seen different spurts during Austin’s four years here, and over the past two years for Brandon,” Teske noted. “Their confidence has grown and it’s continuing to grow under Coach Howard — they know their roles and what they have to do to help the team win, and that’s bring energy and get offensive rebounds to provide us with more possessions.
“They’re growing each and every day.”
“Brandon, Austin and [sophomore center] Colin [Castleton] have been able to come in and give us a spark,” Simpson added.
“We see it all the time in practice, and now they’ve been showing the world what they’re capable of as well.”
