The Illini will present plenty of challenges of their own, however, coming off their best game of the year this past weekend when they fell by a single point (59-58) at Maryland.

Howard has his Wolverines rolling so far with a 9-1 record, having already won the conference opener last Friday by taking down Iowa in a 103-91 shootout.

If the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team wins tomorrow night at Illinois, head coach Juwan Howard will tie Bill Frieder and Steve Fisher for the best 10-game start to a U-M head coaching career in school history.

“There’s a challenge any time you’re playing in the Big Ten,” senior center Jon Teske confirmed this afternoon. “They’re very high-scoring and like to get out in transition, and they crash the glass very hard.

“We have to be ready to go in there tomorrow night ready to play. Any time you can start 2-0 in Big Ten play is crucial, especially if you can get a road win — those are tough to get.

“We’re preparing well and we’ll be ready.”

One of the biggest factors in Michigan’s early-season success has been the club’s offensive efficiency. The Wolverines have been one of the nation’s most potent offenses through the first month, hitting 50.2 percent of their shots to rank 13th nationally.

U-M has also been deadly from deep, connecting on 39.9 percent of its triples to check in 21st in the country.

“All the work the guys have put in from the offseason until now,” Teske said when asked what has led to the hot shooting performances.

“They’ve gotten their shots up in practice, and guys are always in the gym before and after practice. You can see the dedication and the hard work we’re all putting in.”

Senior guard Zavier Simpson has been the catalyst of the offense in a lot of ways, averaging 12.3 points per game and 8.7 assists, while even connecting on 43.5 percent of his shots from deep.

One negative aspect surrounding his performance, though, has been the increase in turnovers, skyrocketing to 3.8 per outing after he averaged just two last year.

“I felt like I’ve had freedom with both of the coaches [Howard and John Beilein], because they’ve both trusted me 100 percent with the ball in my hands,” he explained.