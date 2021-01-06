Final Snap Counts For Every Michigan Player Who Saw The Field In 2020
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the snap counts for every player in every collegiate football game, and that's exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines' program.
Below is a listing of every U-M athlete who saw the field on both offense and defense throughout the 2020 campaign, with 31 fitting the bill on the former and 35 for the latter.
We have also provided our biggest takeaways and observations surrounding some of the most surprising and notable snap counts.
|Player (Year)
|Snaps Played
|
T-1. LG Chuck Filiaga (redshirt junior)
|
392
|
T-1. RG Andrew Stueber (redshirt junior)
|
392
|
3. WR Ronnie Bell (junior)
|
301
|
4. LT Karsen Barnhart (redshirt freshman)
|
276
|
5. QB Joe Milton (redshirt sophomore)
|
263
|
6. C Andrew Vastardis (fifth-year senior)
|
245
|
7. TE Nick Eubanks (fifth-year senior)
|
223
|
8. RG Zak Zinter (freshman)
|
214
|
9. WR Cornelius Johnson (sophomore)
|
194
|
10. WR Mike Sainristil (sophomore)
|
193
|
11. TE Erick All (sophomore)
|
172
|
12. C Zach Carpenter (redshirt freshman)
|
154
|
13. WR Giles Jackson (sophomore)
|
140
|
14. LT Ryan Hayes (redshirt sophomore)
|
139
|
15. QB Cade McNamara (redshirt freshman)
|
132
|
16. RT Jalen Mayfield (redshirt sophomore)
|
128
|
17. RB Hassan Haskins (redshirt sophomore)
|
126
|
18. WR Roman Wilson (freshman)
|
117
|
19. RB Zach Charbonnet (sophomore)
|
103
|
20. RB Chris Evans (fifth-year senior)
|
93
|
21. FB Ben Mason (senior)
|
88
|
22. RB Blake Corum (freshman)
|
83
|
23. WR A.J. Henning (freshman)
|
61
|
24. LG Trevor Keegan (redshirt freshman)
|
53
|
25. OT Joel Honigford (redshirt junior)
|
45
|
26. TE Luke Schoonmaker (redshirt sophomore)
|
44
|
27. WR Jake McCurry (redshirt junior)
|
10
|
28. TE Carter Selzer (redshirt junior)
|
5
|
T-29. OT Trente Jones (redshirt freshman)
|
1
|
T-29. OG Griffin Korican (redshirt sophomore)
|
1
|
T-29. WR Nate Schoenle (fifth-year senior)
|
1
