 We examine the snap counts of the Michigan Wolverines' football players this season.
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 15:56:09 -0600') }} football

Final Snap Counts For Every Michigan Player Who Saw The Field In 2020

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the snap counts for every player in every collegiate football game, and that's exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines' program.

Below is a listing of every U-M athlete who saw the field on both offense and defense throughout the 2020 campaign, with 31 fitting the bill on the former and 35 for the latter.

We have also provided our biggest takeaways and observations surrounding some of the most surprising and notable snap counts.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Cade McNamara
Michigan Wolverines football QB Cade McNamara was a four-star prospect out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)
Michigan Wolverines football RB Blake Corum
Michigan Wolverines football RB Blake Corum rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on the year. (AP Images)
Offensive Snap Counts
Player (Year) Snaps Played

T-1. LG Chuck Filiaga (redshirt junior)

392

T-1. RG Andrew Stueber (redshirt junior)

392

3. WR Ronnie Bell (junior)

301

4. LT Karsen Barnhart (redshirt freshman)

276

5. QB Joe Milton (redshirt sophomore)

263

6. C Andrew Vastardis (fifth-year senior)

245

7. TE Nick Eubanks (fifth-year senior)

223

8. RG Zak Zinter (freshman)

214

9. WR Cornelius Johnson (sophomore)

194

10. WR Mike Sainristil (sophomore)

193

11. TE Erick All (sophomore)

172

12. C Zach Carpenter (redshirt freshman)

154

13. WR Giles Jackson (sophomore)

140

14. LT Ryan Hayes (redshirt sophomore)

139

15. QB Cade McNamara (redshirt freshman)

132

16. RT Jalen Mayfield (redshirt sophomore)

128

17. RB Hassan Haskins (redshirt sophomore)

126

18. WR Roman Wilson (freshman)

117

19. RB Zach Charbonnet (sophomore)

103

20. RB Chris Evans (fifth-year senior)

93

21. FB Ben Mason (senior)

88

22. RB Blake Corum (freshman)

83

23. WR A.J. Henning (freshman)

61

24. LG Trevor Keegan (redshirt freshman)

53

25. OT Joel Honigford (redshirt junior)

45

26. TE Luke Schoonmaker (redshirt sophomore)

44

27. WR Jake McCurry (redshirt junior)

10

28. TE Carter Selzer (redshirt junior)

5

T-29. OT Trente Jones (redshirt freshman)

1

T-29. OG Griffin Korican (redshirt sophomore)

1

T-29. WR Nate Schoenle (fifth-year senior)

1
