Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) allows us to take a deep dive into the snap counts for every player in every collegiate football game, and that's exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines' program.

Below is a listing of every U-M athlete who saw the field on both offense and defense throughout the 2020 campaign, with 31 fitting the bill on the former and 35 for the latter.

We have also provided our biggest takeaways and observations surrounding some of the most surprising and notable snap counts.