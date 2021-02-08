Another year, another Super Bowl win for former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. At 43 years old, he led his Buccaneers squad to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last night, marking the seventh world championship of his career.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, had five former Michigan Men in their organization heading into last night's game, with two of the five — defensive ends Mike Danna and Frank Clark — seeing action during the contest.

Brady made history (yet again) last night, becoming the first quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl in both conferences, while setting several other impressive marks along the way.

Below is a closer look at Brady's performance and the sights and sounds surrounding the game, along with an update on how Kansas City's Wolverine participants fared.