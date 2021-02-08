The Legend Continues: Brady Wins His 7th Super Bowl, First With Tampa Bay
Another year, another Super Bowl win for former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. At 43 years old, he led his Buccaneers squad to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last night, marking the seventh world championship of his career.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, had five former Michigan Men in their organization heading into last night's game, with two of the five — defensive ends Mike Danna and Frank Clark — seeing action during the contest.
Brady made history (yet again) last night, becoming the first quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl in both conferences, while setting several other impressive marks along the way.
Below is a closer look at Brady's performance and the sights and sounds surrounding the game, along with an update on how Kansas City's Wolverine participants fared.
QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs … In four postseason affairs, Brady connected on 58.7 percent of his throws for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions … He finished the regular season with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 picks … Brady's 40 scoring tosses were tied for the second most in the NFL, while his 4,633 yards checked in third.
Tom Brady now has more #SuperBowl wins than any NFL franchise.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021
Brady: 7
Patriots: 6
Steelers: 6
Cowboys: 5
49ers: 5
🐐 pic.twitter.com/9vbBBMd8j1
Tom Brady when he saw his family ❤️— ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021
(via @NFLUpOfficial)pic.twitter.com/6b9xgTgOKP
Above all, he's still a dad ❤️ #SBLV— NFL Up (@NFLUpOfficial) February 8, 2021
(@TomBrady, @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/rQ89O2eVwS
They're pretty used to this. ❤️🙌 #SBLV @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/YsfW3ZEue7— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
💍💍💍💍💍💍💍— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 8, 2021
Let that sink in.
Congrats to the 🐐! @TomBrady // @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/FCEbdGfrUK
"I'm coming back." - @TomBrady#SBLV | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/P7gl5xMf76— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
In addition to the text message to teammates saying “we will win,” prior to Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady also gave a players only locker room speech described as the epic of epics.— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 8, 2021
Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!!— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021
Congrats to @TomBrady & the @Buccaneers— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/73YYRcdgc9— Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021
.@TomBrady 🤝 @RobGronkowski— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021
📺: #SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/jiFWfJqEls
Tom Brady: fired up for his 10th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/z322PI2qKY— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2021
Tom Brady 🎯— Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) February 7, 2021
“If you don’t believe in yourself - why do you think those guys looking at you will believe in you?
When you step in that huddle they better look at you & go: man that guys ready to get the job done.”
pic.twitter.com/7w17jzDSvJ
DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs
Charlton was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the rest of the team's campaign, including each of the Chiefs' three postseason clashes … Prior to the injury, he saw time in seven contests (no starts) and accumulated seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
Started the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay and compiled four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack … Clark started each of the Chiefs' three postseason games and logged nine tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss … He also started 15 of the club's 16 regular-season outings (was rested in the team's final showdown) and notched 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.
Frank Clark sacks Brady 💪— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021
(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/IrLsuzlWeo
Frank Clark making his presence felt 💪 @TheRealFrankC_ @Chiefs #SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/kfDPds4a8Y— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021
DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs
Posted one tackle off the bench in Kansas City's 31-9 Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers … Danna received playing time in each of the Chiefs' three playoff tilts as a backup and racked up four tackles … He also participated in 13 regular-season affairs (one start) and recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.
QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs
Did not see the field in the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl setback to Tampa Bay, with starter Patrick Mahomes playing the entirety of the night … Henne played in one of Kansas City's three postseason clashes, completing six of his eight passes (75 percent) for 66 yards with no touchdowns and a pick, while also rushing twice for 12 yards … He also received action in three regular-season contests (one start) and completed 28 of his 38 passes (73.6 percent) for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, while scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.
Kansas City would be winning if Chad Henne was playing— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) February 8, 2021
Chiefs should put in Chad Henne for a spark.— Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) February 8, 2021
Andy Reid trying to find Chad Henne to save the game pic.twitter.com/y1XPnZQ5xv— alex (@alexhm225) February 8, 2021
OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs
Resides on the Chiefs' practice squad and was not promoted to the active roster for any of Kansas City's three postseason games … Omameh started one of the seven regular-season outings he participated in, with six of his appearances coming as a member of the Raiders … He was waived by Las Vegas Dec. 14, claimed by the Saints Dec. 15, and then signed by Kansas City Dec. 26 after never having competed in a showdown with New Orleans.
Always remember where you came from...👇@TheSupremeTaco 👏 @patrickomameh 👏 @TomBrady 👏 @TheRealFrankC_ 👏@UMichFootball 💙💛 @CoachJim4UM#GoBlue #ProBlue #TheBigHouse #SuperBowl https://t.co/RYGcrEhp5F pic.twitter.com/EcobN3iejC— ☃️⋆𝑀♥️𝓃𝒾𝒸𝒶⋆☃️ (@MedicalMysteryM) February 7, 2021
