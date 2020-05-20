The NCAA voted today to allow the return of football and men's and women's basketball collegiate student-athletes to campuses across the country, beginning on June 1. With that being said, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports explained that respective governments and conferences around the nation also have their own rules and regulations in place that could prevent the return of student-athletes in some states once June hits.

According to Thamel, the Division 1 Council is "expected to address sports other than football, men's basketball and women's basketball as soon as possible," with the discussion potentially occurring as early as next week. It's also worth noting that the NCAA will not have a mandate on required frequency of testing, with respective schools and decision-makers responsible for coming up with the tests. Thamel revealed that each test costs approximately $100. The Yahoo Sports article also noted that athletes who remained in their college towns will likely be the first ones to migrate back to campus, though Ohio State AD Gene Smith told reporters today that only 10 or fewer players will be allowed in a weight room at one time to begin with. Smith also revealed that weight room participants will begin with local athletes before eventually expanding.