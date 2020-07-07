The Positives And Negatives Of Tristan Bounds' 6-8, 280-Pound Stature
The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has continued its roll in the New England region of the country during the 2021 recruiting cycle, with Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds standing as the most recent pledge from the Northeast.
Bounds committed to the Maize and Blue on June 1, and has received a bit more publicity than most three-star prospects do — thanks to his immense stature.
The lineman already stands 6-8, 280, and may not be done growing when considering he still has an entire senior season of high school football left to play. Brunswick School head coach Michael Hannigan — whose Bruins squad fell to Choate Rosemary Hall last year, 20-7, on Oct. 5 — was unsurprisingly taken aback by Bounds’ size when the two clubs squared off last year.
Hannigan also explained that Bounds not only carries his 280 pounds incredibly well, but is also in shape and doesn’t just simply excel because he’s bigger than everyone else.
“Seeing him on the hoof is impressive, because he’s just so massive,” Hannigan exclaimed. “Bounds is lean though, and his weight is distributed very well. He just looks the part of an elite lineman.
"The first couple of plays against us, he attacked his blocks and stayed engaged through the whistle.
