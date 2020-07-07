The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has continued its roll in the New England region of the country during the 2021 recruiting cycle, with Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds standing as the most recent pledge from the Northeast.

Bounds committed to the Maize and Blue on June 1, and has received a bit more publicity than most three-star prospects do — thanks to his immense stature.