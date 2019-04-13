Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson will lead Michigan's offense this season.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"He can hit harder than I've really ever seen anyone [hit]. He can really put his body out there and lay it all on the line. You really saw what he was capable of when he first got here. It's really nice to know and see him really living up and playing to the potential he's shown"
— Jordan Glasgow on J'Marick Woods

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, The Pre-Spring Game 3-2-1: What We've Learned, & What Needs To Be Answered

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: A Court Of Dreams Beckons

• Andrew Hussey, Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Living Up To His Potential

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kobe King Calls U-M A Great Place

• Andrew Hussey, Four Defensive Players To Watch In Michigan's Spring Game

• Austin Fox, Partridge Provides Lengthy Update On Position Battles At Safety, Kicker

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: No, an undrafted player can’t return to college basketball


---

{{ article.author_name }}