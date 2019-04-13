The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13
Tweets of the Day:
Will YOU be in attendance tomorrow? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iFoAERtSnq— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 12, 2019
Tomorrow! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/6Xj3VwDPY0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 12, 2019
Spring game 2019 at The BIG House this sat. 5 pm. Join us for a great evening of Football. Go Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/C3mjULxwTm— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) April 12, 2019
Additionally, @BigTenNetwork will debut a behind-the-scenes look at Michigan’s 2019 spring practice season on Sunday, May 19.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 12, 2019
Airing at 8 p.m. ET, "Spring Football All-Access: Michigan" will follow the Wolverines throughout camp, including the team’s trip to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/tM2VWz5pB5
🚨🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨🚨— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 12, 2019
Due to Sunday's weather forecast, our baseball game at Ohio State will play a DH on Saturday starting at 2:05 p.m. There will be no game on Sunday.
The series opens tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Columbus. #GoBlue
Final from Columbus. The teams play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XDiH9NY1PJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 13, 2019
Gliding into a spring football-packed weekend like ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Qw6URl0qpq— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 12, 2019
WHAT. A. CATCH. 🧤@umichbaseball Miles Lewis backs up and leaps to make a home run stopping catch!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GpRQ1M9q1C— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 13, 2019
Congrats, Quinn!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 12, 2019
Hughes becomes the 95th Wolverine to be named an AHCA/CCM All-American. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/44k2iGfvLk
We held our annual Michigan Football Alumni Networking Event tonight.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 13, 2019
A big 'Thank You' to the over program alumni who took part in preparing our players for life after football! #GoBlue x #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/p35LvIkCFX
#OTD in 2014 @umichgym’s Sam Mikulak capped his U-M career by capturing the NCAA all-around title as well as the parallel bars title!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 12, 2019
He finished his career with seven NCAA titles, 17 All-American nods and won the 2014 Nissen Emery Award. pic.twitter.com/iZbTiCqqjU
Every year, @UMichAthletics gives back on #VictorsDay with the T. Wall foundation and our guys had a great time volunteering today!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 12, 2019
This annual event promotes the importance of an active lifestyle for students in special education programs.#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/x11rIDWtaZ
Tomorrow we’ve got a @UMichLacrosse & @UMichWLAX double header!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 12, 2019
The Men’s Military Appreciation Game starts at Noon and the Women follow it up with Kid’s Day and Senior Day at 3 P.M.! pic.twitter.com/J5z949DFoT
Rivalry weekend starts with a win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3u2UHP5YLE— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 13, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, The Pre-Spring Game 3-2-1: What We've Learned, & What Needs To Be Answered
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: A Court Of Dreams Beckons
• Andrew Hussey, Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Living Up To His Potential
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kobe King Calls U-M A Great Place
• Andrew Hussey, Four Defensive Players To Watch In Michigan's Spring Game
• Austin Fox, Partridge Provides Lengthy Update On Position Battles At Safety, Kicker
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: No, an undrafted player can’t return to college basketball
---
