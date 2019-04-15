The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15
Tweets of the Day:
What fans saw on a breezy, sunny afternoon at the open scrimmage was a toned-down version of what will be seen in the Aug. 31 season opener with Middle Tennessee State and beyond.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 14, 2019
The full report from yesterday's Spring Game. 👇#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8NcUsK4con
All Love #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XvBDSlbEL4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 14, 2019
Great to have these dudes back in The Big House...— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 14, 2019
While they'll always be Wolverines, they'll have new teams in just a couple weeks! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/2sZJ3fyo4D
All smiles, all day long. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/01ihBL9u3i— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 14, 2019
Wolverines capture their 9th Big Ten championship in program history and the 8th in the last 10 years! #goblue #B1GChampions pic.twitter.com/hCr6JYmPbx— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 14, 2019
What a day! #goblue #B1GChampions pic.twitter.com/0EErAZDifi— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 14, 2019
It’s a brotherhood between Deli and I, I Had yet another amazing visit at the University of Michigan! Love ya @Thee_Matty_D #WEapackagedeal 〽️〽️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nv8fBXgPMg— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) April 14, 2019
Hail to the Victors on Senior Day! #GoBlue x #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/v54Pv2l8uK— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 14, 2019
Giuia Pairone (10-0) and @katefahey6 (9-0) each finished the Big Ten season undefeated, with Fahey and @brienne_minor finishing 9-0 as a doubles team. #goblue pic.twitter.com/fsXZJX3WKa— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 14, 2019
.@katefahey6 has passed @sleeblue for second all-time at Michigan in singles wins with 126. #goblue pic.twitter.com/b4yGtWPGN8— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 14, 2019
For the eighth time in 10 years and ninth time overall, @UMichWTennis has won the #B1GWTennis Championship: https://t.co/IIh5oQgnri pic.twitter.com/YPfY2egAVx— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 14, 2019
NEWS: Siobhán Haughey hits two FINA 'A' cuts, qualifies for 2019 World Championships AND 2020 Olympics! #GoBlue #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/KRNHr8uo1V— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 14, 2019
.@UMichWLAX capped off an undefeated home slate yesterday with a 12-8 win against Rutgers!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 14, 2019
Check out the highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aCmo78s1by
Victors!!! We finish conference play undefeated at 6-0. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tPJnEoHicc— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 14, 2019
Dominic Clementi homered and doubled in his return to the starting lineup Saturday in Michigan’s 6-2 win at Ohio State #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tJy1niP85h— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 14, 2019
Thanks to all of our loyal season ticket holders who came out to “Paint the Rink” yesterday! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rhQ0yoC6k9— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 14, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Sean McKeon: 'We Want To Have The Best Tight End Room In The Country'
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Video Highlights: Spring Game, Part II
• Austin Fox, Hudson Discusses The Impact Gattis' Up-Tempo Style Has Had On U-M's Defense
• Andrew Hussey, Right Tackle Jalen Mayfield: 'I'm Playing The Best I've Ever Played'
• Austin Fox, Carlo Kemp: D-Line Coach Shaun Nua 'Just Makes You Want To Play For Him'
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Photo Feature, Part I: Wolverines' 2019 Spring Game
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Top 5 Targets - Rivals Camp: Washington D.C.
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: QB Shea Patterson picks up new Michigan offense, and likes it
---
