The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 16
Tweets of the Day:
Congrats to Isaiah Livers after receiving 2019 Raeder's Raiders Spirit Award at 〽️ Academic Awards Banquet— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 16, 2019
Presented to student-athlete who comes off bench & demonstrates:
✔️ character
✔️ teamwork
✔️ dedication
✔️ perseverance
✔️ intensity#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UPlbFPbPtM
Congratulations to @JohnBeilein for being honored with the John Wooden Award! @AustinHatch30 had the opportunity to introduce him, and had a moment for him to share the impact Coach has had on his life. Very grateful that Austin has you as a mentor, Coach. Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/IyK0rkMdBw— Abby Hatch (@abbybhatch) April 15, 2019
How has @Coach_Gattis already impacted the QBs?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 15, 2019
🔋🔋 ENERGY 🔋🔋
MORE » https://t.co/yobgrqbPJu #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YhVz7ODj6D
I Can Feel Something Special... 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Yfn3488PKv— Jordan Anthony (@__JAnt4) April 15, 2019
Been overlooked for too long... 🔋📈⏳ pic.twitter.com/R2g5kdLM2o— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) April 15, 2019
Every @umichfootball fan when he/she thinks about @Coach_Gattis' offense: pic.twitter.com/DssBkix633— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 15, 2019
"With that addition to the program, it's definitely exciting."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 15, 2019
- @SheaPatterson_1, on @UMichFootball's new OC @Coach_Gattis pic.twitter.com/E4A0iRcAbo
1,600 wins and counting. @UMCoachHutch #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mndrGuj7Tl— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 15, 2019
Congratulations to @robbiemertz14 on being named a recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor! He's the first man in the history of our program to receive this prestigious award! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JLsXLbn3pC— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) April 16, 2019
Fresh off of qualifying for the World Championships and 2020 Olympics, Siobhán Haughey has been named a 2019 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient!— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 16, 2019
She is the third woman in the history of our program to earn the award, joining Mindy Gehrs (1993) and Kim Johnson (1998). #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dLPAwBtAt9
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Rivals.com Tabs Gary As One Of The Five Best DTs In This Year's NFL Draft
• Andrew Hussey, Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter Has Changed His Mindset
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Micah Mazzccua On Status, Recruiting Others
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: Spring Game, Part II
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Olu Fashanu: 'U-M Is One Of My Top Schools'
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Wolverines Football
• Austin Fox, Dane Brugler Releases Positional Grades For Every U-M NFL Draft Prospect
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: What Michigan’s lineup will look like next year given potential NBA departures
---
