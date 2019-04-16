Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 16

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Wide receiver Tarik Black could have a big season for the Wolverines.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I told myself that I’m going to be dominant and I’m going to be physical…It was mainly just changing my mindset. Staying focused, just trying to correct the little things"
— Donovan Jeter

Headlines: 

Austin Fox, Rivals.com Tabs Gary As One Of The Five Best DTs In This Year's NFL Draft

• Andrew Hussey, Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter Has Changed His Mindset

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Micah Mazzccua On Status, Recruiting Others

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Photo Feature: Spring Game, Part II

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Olu Fashanu: 'U-M Is One Of My Top Schools'

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Wolverines Football

• Austin Fox, Dane Brugler Releases Positional Grades For Every U-M NFL Draft Prospect

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: What Michigan’s lineup will look like next year given potential NBA departures

---

{{ article.author_name }}