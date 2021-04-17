 The Michigan Wolverines' football program wrapped up its spring session with its annual spring game last Saturday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Maryland @ Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

What: Michigan at the NCAA Team Finals (in Fort Worth, Tex.)

Sport: Women's Gymnastics

When: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

What: Michigan at the NCAA Finals (in Minneapolis)

Sport: Men's Gymnastics

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Sorry I’ve been MIA today. Phone was in the repair shop all day. Bonus personal note: My new lease has been voided because the landlord failed to tell us that his family members were living in the attic. #FunTimes.”
— A hilarious tweet from EJ Holland on Friday afternoon
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan Spring Ball Recap, Eli Brooks' Return and More

• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Spring Football Wrap, Basketball Portal Pursuits and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Shaun Nua, Michigan Turning up the Heat for Four-Star DT Deone Walker

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: The Juwan Howard Effect

• Mike DePrisco, YahooSports: Report: Celtics Release Former Wizard Moe Wagner to Sign Jabari Parker

