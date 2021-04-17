The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 17
Michigan on TV
What: Maryland @ Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Michigan at the NCAA Team Finals (in Fort Worth, Tex.)
Sport: Women's Gymnastics
When: 3:30 PM ET
Channel: ABC
***
What: Michigan at the NCAA Finals (in Minneapolis)
Sport: Men's Gymnastics
When: 8:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
28 weeks from Tuesday we will have college basketball.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 16, 2021
MICHIGAN WINS!#GoBlue belts five homers to take game one of the weekend series.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
We're back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (BTN+) pic.twitter.com/cnc460zEWH
T7: Ted Burton gets into the action as he launches Michigan's 5th homer of the day. It's 21-2 now pic.twitter.com/JttkYnlEoc— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
M6: Michigan scores three more runs and leads 18-2. #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
T6: Bertie keeps hittin'. This RBI knock makes it 16-2 for #GoBlue and Minny back to the bullpen pic.twitter.com/WGzykarcN7— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
REPLAY NOTE— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
Zimmerman's last three ABs entering the 6th inning
🚀 - homer
💣- homer
🚀- homer#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vWc67PbE5k
T3: It's 6-2 #GoBlue now. Two down and runners on the corners and Minny goes to the bullpen for a second time in the game.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
T3: It's 5-2 now for #GoBlue following a bases-loaded walk to Zimmerman and a HBP on Flore.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
Today's starting lineup at Minnesota:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2021
⌚️ 4 pm ET
📺 ESPNU
💻 https://t.co/TwvPJt80B4
📊 https://t.co/FAv4Yr2Epz#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/SAbmhkxinw
The Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/3ViKEuUy00— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 16, 2021
In @HannahNielsen7 We (〽️) Trust!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) April 16, 2021
Come on @UMichWLAX let’s show the Buckeyes what A2 is all about!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uYOJajzFWO
The moon in the night sky over Lake Michigan from Little Sable Point. One of the many awesome lighthouses around the #Michigan coastlines. #Nikon #LakeMichigan pic.twitter.com/zuj3bKplcH— Eric Hines (@EricHinesPhotos) April 16, 2021
The Celtics are waiving Moe Wagner to create roster space for Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wagner has averaged nearly six points and three rebounds this season, and was productive in his starts in Washington prior to being traded.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021
“There are gonna be enough people outside that room or outside this building that’re obviously trying to tear them down, and it’s really important that the people around them are supportive.” - @MattdblU (via @JonJansen77 podcast)— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 17, 2021
Looks like the Michigan QBs are bonding! pic.twitter.com/Njh1OvqRhS
Sorry I’ve been MIA today. Phone was in the repair shop all day. Bonus personal note: My new lease has been voided because the landlord failed to tell us that his family members were living in the attic.#FunTimes— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 16, 2021
We are advancing to the National Championship tomorrow after posting U-M NCAA-bests on beam and floor!#FiredUp #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/R0YX89FHfm— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 16, 2021
We are headed to the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!#FiredUp #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JjjK27UP4G— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 16, 2021
Everyone working this afternoon & evening gets blanket approval to reschedule for #GoBlue 📺 @UMichWGym 1 PM - ESPN2@UMichWLAX 3 PM - BTN+@umichbaseball 4 PM - ESPNU@UMichLacrosse 5 PM - BTN @umichsoftball 7:30 PM - BTN@UMichGym 8 PM - BTN+ pic.twitter.com/dYgulnzG9k— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 16, 2021
Call this one a WIN! Michigan defeats Penn State 4-1 and has clinched at least share of the Big Ten East Division!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/k1jF01lofX— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 16, 2021
Pumped to get to A2 & meeting everyone!!! LET’S GOOO!!!! @UMichFootball @Coach_SMoore @grant_newsome @KyleDeVan68 @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WmlWJM83Pt— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) April 16, 2021
HOUSE CALL 🏠 📞— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 17, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) takes the handoff and jets 81 yards for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qw8xF5ayE4
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) picks up a big chunk of yards from the RB spot #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o9ZDFjc0zF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 17, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan Spring Ball Recap, Eli Brooks' Return and More
• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Spring Football Wrap, Basketball Portal Pursuits and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Shaun Nua, Michigan Turning up the Heat for Four-Star DT Deone Walker
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: The Juwan Howard Effect
• Mike DePrisco, YahooSports: Report: Celtics Release Former Wizard Moe Wagner to Sign Jabari Parker
