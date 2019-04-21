Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Wide receiver Nico Collins could have a big season for the Wolverines.
Brandon Brown

Quote of the Day:

"Kwity might be, technically, the best football player in the country. I’m just saying. That guy, he’s hard to fool. No concerns about him. It’s who is going to be sharing time."
— Don Brown

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Don Brown Calls Linebackers ‘Unbelievable,’ Kwity Paye 'Elite'

• Brandon Brown, JD Johnson On Josh Gattis, U-M's New Offense After Official Visit

• Mike Ferrell and Adam Gorney, Ask Farrell: Can new OC help get Michigan over the hump?

• Nick Baumgardner, the Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Don Brown sprinkles in zone coverage: 'More is more'

• Amie Just, 4 Michigan gymnasts earn 8 All-American distinctions

---

