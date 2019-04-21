The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 21
Tweets of the Day:
It's official, and it's a THREE-PEAT!— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 21, 2019
@ant_mccallum is our 2019 #NCAAMGym Vault Champion!
The win is the THIRD 🏆🏆🏆 of his career (2016-17,19), and he is only the second gymnast ever in the modern era to win three NCAA VT titles!#GoBlue〽️ | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/XXmV8Q7J4T
What a comeback! What a WIN! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/00wMPLrPk1— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 20, 2019
"I'm the point guard in this whole operation."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 20, 2019
- Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) was brought to Ann Arbor to elevate the @UMichFootball offense. BTN's feature on the new Wolverine OC shows how he plans to do it: pic.twitter.com/ROjn0z6Psf
We have results from Lake Las Vegas!— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) April 20, 2019
First Varsity Four Beats Huskies, Buckeyes in the Desert
RECAP » https://t.co/qB0xw3Yr7G pic.twitter.com/hwqeoHY3Fw
Michigan Defeats Northwestern in Series Openerhttps://t.co/CJMapIt2cN#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SMXegUfrxl— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 21, 2019
BALLGAME! Weiss strikes out the final two batters of the game and Michigan defeats Northwestern 4-1 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KMhdZjGMUk— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 20, 2019
#OTD in 2012 @KBA_GoBlue was hired as the ninth head coach of @umichwbball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 20, 2019
Since coming to Michigan, Barnes Arico has had seven 20-win seasons, won a WNIT Championship and is the winningest coach in program history with 156 wins. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6Tp2T7NtRN
.@UMichGym is in the Team Finals!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 20, 2019
The Wolverines are in the finals for the first time since 2015 and will compete tonight at 6 P.M. CT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rnktzxh4Or
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Don Brown Calls Linebackers ‘Unbelievable,’ Kwity Paye 'Elite'
• Brandon Brown, JD Johnson On Josh Gattis, U-M's New Offense After Official Visit
• Mike Ferrell and Adam Gorney, Ask Farrell: Can new OC help get Michigan over the hump?
• Nick Baumgardner, the Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Don Brown sprinkles in zone coverage: 'More is more'
• Amie Just, 4 Michigan gymnasts earn 8 All-American distinctions
---
