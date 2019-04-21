It's official, and it's a THREE-PEAT!

@ant_mccallum is our 2019 #NCAAMGym Vault Champion!



The win is the THIRD 🏆🏆🏆 of his career (2016-17,19), and he is only the second gymnast ever in the modern era to win three NCAA VT titles!#GoBlue〽️ | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/XXmV8Q7J4T