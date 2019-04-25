News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Devin Bush could be selected early in the first round tonight. (Per Kjeldsen)

Tweets of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Latest NFL Draft Buzz Surrounding Michigan's Prospects

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: To Trust The Process

• Austin Fox, Gary, Bush Can Join Elite U-M Company If They Go In The Draft's First Round

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: On Nah'shon Hyland's Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Linebacker Cal Haladay Talks Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan basketball replaces Jordan Poole, who's staying in NBA draft

---

