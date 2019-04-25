The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 25
Tweets of the Day:
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS. #GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kimSqX9cGF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2019
.@UMichFootball LB @_Dbush11 met up with Detroit rapper/artist @DarnellWilliams to pick out his look for Draft night! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BtPJG6llOb— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2019
.@Wino is one talented guy. And he never wants to leave that field. 😤#GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dMRlusj5OB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2019
The biggest tight end in the draft, Zach Gentry. @Coach_SMoore #GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HudZOL28Bg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2019
What is an #NFL team going to get out of Karan Higdon? @JayHarbaugh lets you know… 🗣#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/ccLzd2LFQY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2019
No matter what hat I'm given at the #NFLDraft, I'll always be a Michigan Wolverine! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/utqA43MIx9— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) April 24, 2019
Rashan Gary is a Swiss Army Knife and the NFL loves position flexibility. @RashanAGary @FBCoachDBrown #GoBlue x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3xCJDtJkDF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2019
The @bigten Men’s Tennis Tournament starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday. @umichtennis plays Friday at 10 A.M. and all matches are 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 at the VTC!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 24, 2019
More info » https://t.co/rtxFc8uWYA pic.twitter.com/M6fk3cVYDS
@sydwett_15 is leading today’s #DenimDay efforts, a day when millions of people across the world will wear jeans with a purpose, to educate themselves and others about all forms of sexual violence. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fKEzIOjIv9— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) April 24, 2019
What will former @UMichFootball DL @Wino bring to an NFL team?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 24, 2019
A lot, and it'll come on and off the field.
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/RXZFkbq2wY
Karan Higdon did a lot of great things on the field in 2018.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 24, 2019
The former @UMichFootball RB is ready to do the same for an NFL team.
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/IYmj4rRnry
🚨🚨 Friday's @umichsoftball game vs. Penn State is now SOLD OUT! 🚨🚨 #GoBlue 〽 https://t.co/g90rdCCW5S— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) April 24, 2019
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Latest NFL Draft Buzz Surrounding Michigan's Prospects
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: To Trust The Process
• Austin Fox, Gary, Bush Can Join Elite U-M Company If They Go In The Draft's First Round
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: On Nah'shon Hyland's Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Linebacker Cal Haladay Talks Visit
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan basketball replaces Jordan Poole, who's staying in NBA draft
