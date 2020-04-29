The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 29
Tweets of the day
April 29, 2020
Freshman year learn how to chew, year ✌🏽, time to eat! 🔥@MikeSainristil https://t.co/KwSpii2Dx2— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 28, 2020
I’m 10000% Committed...†— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 28, 2020
Let’s get to work..🖤 pic.twitter.com/7HyiQdsqdh
Let’s Go〽️ #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/yvNES4xP0C— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 28, 2020
Made My Day @MarkusAllen19 !! 〽️〽️〽️💯 LFG! https://t.co/r3y5hBA9MT— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) April 28, 2020
Yessssssssssssssssssir! #Skol https://t.co/zfQyuzkEK0— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 28, 2020
BTS with DPJ » https://t.co/vC9ZUFbQZn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2020
🎥: Ryan Doyle
Another great workout in the books!! Huge thanks to my man @GRIII for jumping on and showing some love 💯💯 Really great message for the kids... Young hoopers, take note of the hard work and humility this guy shows on and off the court 🔥💪🏼🏀 #TheRegion pic.twitter.com/6T06LjH6wm— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) April 29, 2020
#COVID19 Update— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) April 28, 2020
▶️Total patients tested for COVID-19 at Michigan Medicine since the pandemic began: 6,289
▶️ Total positive tests: 945
▶️ Current inpatients that are COVID-19 positive: 117
▶️ Total COVID-19 patients discharged: 368
▶️ Learn more: https://t.co/ukxkcQrbcO pic.twitter.com/kaxPJETfyN
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Markus Allen Means For Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Cole Bajema, Isaiah Livers & The 2020 Roster
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Packers' Draft Met With Negative Reviews, But Runyan Pick Receives Praise
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announces transfer destination
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook