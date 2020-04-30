News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 30

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He called our residents the ‘heroes in our community,’ which I think is awesome."
— Dr. Nathan Haas, instructor of resident doctors at University of Michigan, talking about Don Brown's message he shared to the doctors on a Zoom call yesterday.
Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Elite 2021 Guard Jalen Warley Talks Michigan Virtual Visit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Stats, Figures To Know Surrounding U-M's 10-Man Draft Class

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Can Michigan Close With Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall?

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Don Brown, Josh Gattis Join Meeting To Encourage Frontline Medical Workers

Bill Bender, Sporting News: NFL Draft winners & losers 2020: Vikings, Steelers, Cowboys impress; Packers, Eagles confuse

{{ article.author_name }}