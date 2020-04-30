The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 30
Tweets of the day
Highest graded returning B1G CBs:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2020
1. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana - 80.8
1. Ambry Thomas, Michigan - 80.8
3. Jamar Johnson, Indiana - 80.1 pic.twitter.com/b0rgoSWjW8
With The Name Image and Likeness vote..... There’s nothing like being on the Biggest Stage! Build your brand Big in the Big House!!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/u1Erifza4Z— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 29, 2020
Something you don’t see every day in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry: Wolverines players and Ohio natives Erick All and Joey Velazquez among those in a group working out a stone’s throw from Ohio Stadium, on the turf fields at Lincoln Tower Park, due to quarantine. pic.twitter.com/bRttRgajUl— Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) April 28, 2020
Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler will release his top 5 tomorrow.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 29, 2020
He took his official visit to Michigan in early February, when the Wolverines handled Michigan State. https://t.co/lfLqOt3uKC
The 2020 #ProBlue Draft Class 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ImzF0itNZX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2020
Huge thanks to @Coach_Gattis @FBCoachDBrown from @UMichFootball for joining @UMichiganEM zoom conference today, to show support of our residents working so hard on the front lines day in and day out @umichmedicine. Inspiring talk!— Nate Haas (@Nate__Haas) April 29, 2020
Nate thank you for having us! We salute you and @UMichiganEM for your sacrifice, commitment and strength during these times! You all are heroes of today! Thank you & Go Blue 〽️ https://t.co/vGrhUauUze— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 29, 2020
The #Chargers are hiring Pep Hamilton as their new QBs coach, per a source.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 30, 2020
Story: https://t.co/8cJDJT5Bwn
Today was the day my son was born and it is the best thing in the world! 4/29/2020 at 2:14pm. 7lbs 13oz 20.5 Inches Jrue Juey McCray came into this world!!! #Blessed #TheMcCrayWay— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) April 30, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Elite 2021 Guard Jalen Warley Talks Michigan Virtual Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Stats, Figures To Know Surrounding U-M's 10-Man Draft Class
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Can Michigan Close With Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Don Brown, Josh Gattis Join Meeting To Encourage Frontline Medical Workers
• Bill Bender, Sporting News: NFL Draft winners & losers 2020: Vikings, Steelers, Cowboys impress; Packers, Eagles confuse
---
