The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 7
Tweets of the day
Dude made his own skills challenge 🔥 (via @BHibbitts32) pic.twitter.com/uIFhqMZaJt— Overtime (@overtime) April 5, 2020
I am devastated to learn of the passing of Al Kaline. I’m a life long Tiger fan, he was the greatest Tiger of them all. As a child, as a teen as a co-worker, he was a model for me. Class-Humility- Integrity-Kindness. I got to know him, and I am better for that. RIP #6-the best! pic.twitter.com/0vAcgLRV2q— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) April 6, 2020
THE #1 All-Time Winningest Football Program in the Country and THE #1 Public Academic Institution in the Country! A Real Business decision on and off the field!#GoBlue〽️ #40Not4 pic.twitter.com/4oPtQUgjT0— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 6, 2020
Thanks for two great years @DavidDejulius 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Xc2whd5Vzp— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) April 6, 2020
𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟬— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 6, 2020
𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘚𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵#GoBlue | 〽️🏀pic.twitter.com/hO7xwhKUP4
Pretty well done here ...— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 6, 2020
One Shining Moment: Men's Basketball https://t.co/KRxbCYuamh via @YouTube
National championship should’ve been tonight.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 6, 2020
Friendly reminder that no team has more NCAA Tournament wins than Michigan since 2013. The Wolverines’ 18 wins are tied with Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky for the most.
No team has played in more national title games, either. pic.twitter.com/ABBcwgM3Yk
A heartfelt thank you to all of our student-athletes, past and present, who dedicate their lives to the Maize and Blue. #ForeverGoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GLvltKVJVH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 6, 2020
The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. #AttacktheDay— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 6, 2020
For #NationalStudentAthleteDay, we take a look at @daniellerauchy...who is the epitome of a student-athlete.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 6, 2020
Her Scholar Story: https://t.co/UFU66jlUWz#goblue pic.twitter.com/evpBs02pWW
In honor of National Student-Athlete Day, let's take a look back at @aliamartin10's story and how she is studying the mind and how it impacts performance.— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) April 6, 2020
Full Story: https://t.co/TPJUOl4s6e#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ATibpbg1JR
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball's David DeJulius To The Transfer Portal
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornell Wheeler ‘Most Overlooked’ 2020 Signee
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Harbaugh, & The Impressive Blowout Stat He's Compiled Vs. Ranked Opponents
• Chad Simmons, Rivals: 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins details his "unbelievable" 24 hours
