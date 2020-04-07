News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Everyone takes you under their wing, especially the kids that know the culture and are the leaders on the team."
— 2022 four-star linebacker Tyler Martin, on what he's heard about the culture at Michigan.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball's David DeJulius To The Transfer Portal

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornell Wheeler ‘Most Overlooked’ 2020 Signee

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Harbaugh, & The Impressive Blowout Stat He's Compiled Vs. Ranked Opponents

Chad Simmons, Rivals: 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins details his "unbelievable" 24 hours

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}