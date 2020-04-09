The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 9
Tweets of the day
Jace Howard tells us he will walk-on his first year at Michigan ... helps alleviate U-M's potential scholarship crunch.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 8, 2020
Throwback to the Chatman buzzer beater that knocked off Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament🔥 pic.twitter.com/DQvxfVnScI— Michigan Moments (@GoBlueMoments) April 8, 2020
Ronnie Bell is on a mission. 😤— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 8, 2020
The highlights from his 2019 campaign. ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/m8HCYNyTiw
We hate to keep doing this to you but pic.twitter.com/h0QD2s2XdU— Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) April 8, 2020
I accept the 4 photos while working challenge from @PPistone and nominate @HorowitzJason @BenHartsock @OfficialAJHawk and @chengelis pic.twitter.com/tFog7ddjxj— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) April 8, 2020
CHI➡️AA 💯〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/PTJJdvQyIt— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) April 8, 2020
What a season it was for @TreyBurke— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 8, 2020
So many memories, iconic shots and down right amazing reasons why he became a 〽️🏀 Legend ... with a full mantel of 🏆#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LxfXs6qYGt
AFTER A GREAT TALK WITH COACH GATTIS I’M BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN #GoBlue #Hail #Victors pic.twitter.com/0hDB8Ddgst— JadenMangham1 (@JadenMangham) April 8, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tom Brady Talks Michigan On The Howard Stern Show
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jace Howard Takes One For the Team, Will Walk-on His First Year
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 TE Thomas Fidone Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Latest Projections, Rankings For All 13 Of Michigan's NFL Draft Hopefuls
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Thomas Fidone
