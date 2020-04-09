News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 9

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I came in with this attitude that I could bring a lot to the team, and I was all about the team because that’s what I learned in college."
— Tom Brady on The Howard Stern Show, talking about how his experience at Michigan helped him going into his NFL career.
Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tom Brady Talks Michigan On The Howard Stern Show

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jace Howard Takes One For the Team, Will Walk-on His First Year

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 TE Thomas Fidone Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Latest Projections, Rankings For All 13 Of Michigan's NFL Draft Hopefuls

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Thomas Fidone

