TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13. "
— Jim Harbaugh, advocating for fall college football

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Outlines Reasons Why He Still Wants His Team To Play

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Detroit Swing

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Expert Weighs In On OSU Rivalry, Michigan's Biggest Strength And Weakness

Bill Bender, Sporting News: How Ohio State, Michigan impact the Big Ten's final decision on 2020 football season

