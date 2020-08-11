TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 11
Tweets of the day
Powerful statement from Lisa and Ed McCaffrey, parents of Michigan’s Dylan McCaffrey. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/fFBtreqBl1— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 10, 2020
I support Aidan, not only as his father but as an ER doc who has lived through some of the worst Covid in the country. I support them playing as the protocols at the University of Michigan have proven to work. I feel my son is in the safest program and conference in the country.— Chris Hutchinson (@chutch97) August 10, 2020
football not over....— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) August 11, 2020
Jim Harbaugh Statement ... pic.twitter.com/L5eGunfRls— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 10, 2020
I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now.— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 10, 2020
#Facts https://t.co/WKUGSzqyWU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 10, 2020
Coach has developed the best protocol with our team, staff and football family. Since we have been back his only mission was to keep players safe. True players coach!! #WeWanttoCoach #WeWanttoPlay #GoBlue 🔵〽️ https://t.co/esM9yrdNeL— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) August 10, 2020
If @bigten presidents do not think it’s safe to have fall sports and it might be the 💯 right decision it’s surely not safe to have your 60k students on camps. The supervision and protocol for a college athlete far exceeds the protocol you will have on the student body— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) August 10, 2020
#WEWANTTOCOACH— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) August 10, 2020
Our medical protocol is the standard. The environment we provide is the safest environment physically, mentally, and emotionally for our players! We don’t just coach, We sacrifice, We raise, We protect, and We serve for these young men opportunities of their life! https://t.co/RabBhYJfO8
Football is bigger than a game, it’s a lifestyle and some take it to da heart. Don’t cancel college football.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) August 10, 2020
