The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14
Tweets of the day
Speed in Space is not just about throwing the ball all over the place. It’s about spreading out the defense & getting the ball in spaces & creases between defenders - even if that means hitting the home run from the running back position. Am I right @Coach_Gattis ?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 14, 2020
GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/0HdqLSlHXK
A little 🅰️🚂 for @UMichFootball fans on #TBT. pic.twitter.com/58YHQnuQ0l— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2020
Today is National Left-Handers Day?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 13, 2020
In that case, I give you the most decorated & celebrated southpaw in 〽️🏈 history - the Guts and Glue of the Maize and Blue - Rick Leach! pic.twitter.com/nQ7AScO9k7
My dog’s reaction to no 〽️🏈 this fall. She’s not happy... pic.twitter.com/yLSnIWwCCG— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 13, 2020
Just checkin in on ya, Big House. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hQb3WS3FFN— Jaclyn Crummey (@jcrum_18) August 13, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/eclEjmeYYl— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) August 14, 2020
Michigan just offered five-star guard Hunter Sallis @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/pgV8HtV8wK— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 14, 2020
Without @umichfootball_ & @B1Gfootball I want summer to never end...Today's Tom's Take... pic.twitter.com/NJ4190jsk6— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) August 13, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 8️⃣7️⃣@TomBrady | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/V71OfRT4K0— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2020
THE HUNTER SALLIS HIGHLIGHT FILM https://t.co/rh5WMVrZtD via @YouTube— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) March 22, 2020
𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙬 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙨@Matty_Beniers10 #NewBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/k29lqDPBFZ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 13, 2020
Congratulations Jacob Hayhurst and best of luck with @RailersHC! #ProBlue https://t.co/slpO6x0sKn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 13, 2020
We can’t resist a classic #fragel! This delicious goodness has been an #AnnArbor food tradition since 1969. 🥯— Destination Ann Arbor (@AnnArbor) August 13, 2020
MD Bagel Fragel also carries over 30 kinds of bagels and 20 flavors of cream cheese. Yum! #DestinationAnnArbor #AlwaysA2https://t.co/h60qFah1tI
Huge pickup for Michigan volleyball ... amazing athlete with a very high ceiling. https://t.co/XwoCVC5jdz— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 14, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Dr. Chris Hutchinson Unhappy With Big Ten's Decision: 'Why Pull the Plug?'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny Goes in-Depth on Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan TE Pledge Louis Hansen on Canceled Season, Commitment Status and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Decision Coming for top DL Target George Rooks?
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Ten top Players who Have Played Their Last Big Ten Snaps
