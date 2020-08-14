"I believe that risk tolerance was the issue — not risk for getting student-athletes sick, but the risk of being sued — let’s be honest here. There was no additional medical information out. They just got together and realized that they might get sued because somebody might have some long-term complications, and they shied away from it. That’s my personal belief. From a medical standpoint, that decision was not ready to be made yet."

— ER Doctor Chris Hutchinson (father of Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson) on Thursday morning, discussing the Big Ten's premature decision to cancel the football season