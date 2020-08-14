 Some awesome highlights are inside, including ones from the Michigan Wolverines' 1999 football win over Notre Dame.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I believe that risk tolerance was the issue — not risk for getting student-athletes sick, but the risk of being sued — let’s be honest here. There was no additional medical information out. They just got together and realized that they might get sued because somebody might have some long-term complications, and they shied away from it. That’s my personal belief. From a medical standpoint, that decision was not ready to be made yet."
— ER Doctor Chris Hutchinson (father of Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson) on Thursday morning, discussing the Big Ten's premature decision to cancel the football season
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Dr. Chris Hutchinson Unhappy With Big Ten's Decision: 'Why Pull the Plug?'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny Goes in-Depth on Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan TE Pledge Louis Hansen on Canceled Season, Commitment Status and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Decision Coming for top DL Target George Rooks?

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Ten top Players who Have Played Their Last Big Ten Snaps

---

{{ article.author_name }}