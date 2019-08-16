“It hasn’t been much of an adjustment. As soon as Coach Gattis came in, we all adapted and it was natural to us. I liked the offense we ran last year too and had a lot of respect for Coach Pep [Hamilton], and we all bought in. I think we’re just moving on to the next thing and Coach Gattis has done a great job implementing the scheme. All our position coaches have put us in the right mindset and are making sure we’re in the right spots. I just like how fast we’re going and how fast the guys are going in the open space.”

— Senior quarterback Shea Patterson on Big Ten Network, discussing the new offense first-year coordinator Josh Gattis has implemented.