{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It hasn’t been much of an adjustment. As soon as Coach Gattis came in, we all adapted and it was natural to us. I liked the offense we ran last year too and had a lot of respect for Coach Pep [Hamilton], and we all bought in. I think we’re just moving on to the next thing and Coach Gattis has done a great job implementing the scheme. All our position coaches have put us in the right mindset and are making sure we’re in the right spots. I just like how fast we’re going and how fast the guys are going in the open space.”
— Senior quarterback Shea Patterson on Big Ten Network, discussing the new offense first-year coordinator Josh Gattis has implemented.
Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Andrew Stueber Injury Puts Jalen Mayfield in the Spotlight

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Commits and Targets Move in new Rivals250 Update

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Shea Patterson on the new Offense — 'I Just Like how Fast We're Going'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Gattis — 'Our Offense is Predicated on Putting Defenses in Conflict'

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Jalen Mayfield Must Step up After Andrew Stueber Injury

---

