The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16
Tweets of the day
How do you deal with injury and depth on the offensive line? Here is Coach Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) with Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) on the loss of Andrew Stueber to injury. pic.twitter.com/AyOK3NDUtx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2019
Getting BETTER every single day.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/PMO2Ii7SXq— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2019
The 'ability' and the 'want to'. It’s here.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 15, 2019
We’re competitive. 👊
PODCAST » https://t.co/kowLOxYksb#GoBlue | @JonJansen77 pic.twitter.com/3zHD3k6wlX
Talent. ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 15, 2019
Love football. ✔️
Willing to work at it. ✔️
That’s what you want from a QB room and @Coach_BenMcD knows we have it here in Schembechler Hall. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/az9eTQXPh4
You've never seen a post-practice cooldown routine like this.@benchmason42 will be your guide through @UMichFootball's Car Wash. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/JqdQFoKOZv— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 15, 2019
Be careful, B1G punters: @dpeoplesjones is back, and the @UMichFootball WR/PR is a big play waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/udTwBe4g70— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 15, 2019
Greatest stadiums in CFB history according to Sports Illustrated:— CFB Home (@CFBHome) August 15, 2019
1 Rose Bowl
2 Michigan Stadium
3 Notre Dame Stadium
4 Tiger Stadium (LSU)
5 Ohio Stadium
6 Memorial Stadium (Clemson)
7 Husky Stadium
8 Neyland Stadium
9 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
10 Beaver Stadium (PSU)
#Michigan's 2019 football roster was updated last week, and freshman WR Quintel Kent is not listed on it. He announced on Aug. 5 that he would miss the season due to 'unfortunate medical findings.'— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 15, 2019
Five-star guard Nimari Burnett recently cut his list to a top five of Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, Texas Tech and Louisville. @coreyevans_10 with more including a few official visit date sets for the fall. https://t.co/bigYK9UVsb pic.twitter.com/X1Hlu8CWiK— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) August 15, 2019
QB - Shea Patterson— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) August 15, 2019
RB - Jonathan Taylor
RB - J.K. Dobbins
WR - Rondale Moore
WR - Tyler Johnson
WR - K.J. Hill
Just some of the First-Team All-B1G Offense from us at @PFF_College.
For the full All-B1G team: https://t.co/MxDq76EqJg
Game days will be delicious again this year! @UMichGameFood and some new partners provided our #GoBlue staff w/ an amazing tasting today. #GoBlue 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dwYQHXU7OT— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 15, 2019
It's 4 p.m. and this is our 4,000 tweet! Let's have some fun.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) August 15, 2019
Run it up past 400 RTs and we'll DM one person who RT'd. Winner gets 4️⃣ tickets to the @UMichFootball primetime SEASON OPENER on Aug. 31!
We 💛 you all. #GoBlue 🏉〽 pic.twitter.com/7OJ80SYcpE
Want to go behind the scenes at Michigan Stadium? We're hosting three Big House Tours this season. Get your tickets now. https://t.co/JYa15NXySk— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 15, 2019
The boys are back in town.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 15, 2019
Men's cross country reports to campus today, 1st practice of the 2019 #xcszn tomorrow afternoon#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GJfSrkGijO
Field Hockey getting after it on day one of Fall Camp. Note the close call for the Go Pro at :54 mark! pic.twitter.com/bR9gcBGm4q— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 15, 2019
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Andrew Stueber Injury Puts Jalen Mayfield in the Spotlight
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Commits and Targets Move in new Rivals250 Update
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Shea Patterson on the new Offense — 'I Just Like how Fast We're Going'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Gattis — 'Our Offense is Predicated on Putting Defenses in Conflict'
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Jalen Mayfield Must Step up After Andrew Stueber Injury
