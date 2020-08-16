 TheWolverine's EJ Holland & Clayton Sayfie checked out top Michigan Wolverines football target Donovan Edwards yesterday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"University of Michigan cardiologist who’s 'not a football guy,' says the Big Ten used a very flawed study/report to make their decision."
— HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan on Twitter yesterday morning
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan DB Hunter Reynolds on Canceled Season: 'Our Voice Wasn't Heard'

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Video: 2022 Michigan DT Target Deone Walker Private Workout

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15

• Associated Press: Big Ten Parents Call on League to Play

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}