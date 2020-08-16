The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 16
Tweets of the day
Task 1: Make sure to stay for the Lloyd Carr reax.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 15, 2020
Task 2: Enjoy a @UMichFootball marathon, including the 1997 win over Notre Dame (8 ET), tonight on BTN.
Full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/bUSMRLhQbx pic.twitter.com/G2Rg2O59si
Transferring some old 〽️🏈 games that were on VHS 📼 to 📀.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 15, 2020
Can you guess what game this is? pic.twitter.com/2txgwwXWNm
University of Michigan cardiologist who’s “not a football guy,” says the Big Ten used a very flawed study/report to make their decision. https://t.co/qPgjoC6dhh— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 15, 2020
That would require the NCAA to be proactively engaged, caring & concerned and not the lethargic, bloated bureaucracy that it is. https://t.co/zi0GZ4QNwD— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 15, 2020
@DougSkene was going through my grandmas old file, in bottom of envelope was this. I believe it is you? pic.twitter.com/WUf4nKfj56— Kristen (@Kristenfreel) August 14, 2020
August 16, 2020 Rest in Peace Albert Benbrook! - https://t.co/CqLATGr4M2 pic.twitter.com/ZUbYisQDN7— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 16, 2020
I still can’t tell you how upset I am that the #B1G just gave up without a fight and the PAC-12 caved with them. pic.twitter.com/reihuihkXn— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 15, 2020
Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) is one of the top overall 2021 prospects in the country. No firm decision timeline. Remains high on Michigan, Oklahoma & Georgia. #GoBlue #Sooners #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Il2B25OA2U— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
Big S/O to @19Bellamy for hosting me at photo day this afternoon! West Bloomfield would have been a problem this fall. 💯📸 pic.twitter.com/ljZD6jqcvo— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
Rising 2022 West Bloomfield RB Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) is one of the hottest recruits in the country. Holds 30 offers, including one from Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pLuUcaTdHA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
Rising 2022 West Bloomfield ATH Michael Williams (@TheFuture247) is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest. Could play multiple positions at the next level. Holds double digit offers, including one from Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x9xrTPhj6G— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
Rising 2023 West Bloomfield OL Amir Herring (@amirherring55) already holds a handful of offers, including Michigan. Will be a premier prospect nationally in his class. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FWkYr56gtE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
West Bloomfield corner Maxwell Hairston (@MHairston22) is just a couple of days away from making a decision. Tall, lengthy corner with a ton of upside. Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota & others in his top group. pic.twitter.com/dRpeIOoWxY— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 16, 2020
The Michigan family is devastated to report that Kenneth Miles, Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director in charge of our Academic Success Program, has passed away this morning.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) August 15, 2020
Please keep Kenneth's family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/zPIG0j9OCl
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan DB Hunter Reynolds on Canceled Season: 'Our Voice Wasn't Heard'
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Video: 2022 Michigan DT Target Deone Walker Private Workout
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15
