The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“We try not to talk about it too much, because last year was last year. It was a good season in our eyes, but we obviously need to be better. Most programs would do anything for 10 wins, but we’re not most programs — we’re Michigan.”
— Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan yesterday afternoon
Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Ed Warinner Talks Andrew Stueber, Details Offensive Line Depth

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned Friday — Impressive Freshmen, Much More

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Four U-M Players Talk Freshmen Standing out, Gattis' Offense, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: An Overview of the Entire Offensive Line in the Wake of Stueber's Injury

• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Luke Fickell Doesn't Understand the Transfer Process

