The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 17
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Tweets of the day
HUNGRY. 🍴— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2019
😤 #GoBlue | @CoachNua pic.twitter.com/QPJS1W3wgR
Do you have your tickets for our season opener yet?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 16, 2019
We have had a small number of tickets vs. Middle Tennessee State just returned and are now available for purchase!
TIX » https://t.co/qs5qeyrnhn https://t.co/HFPyE5SK80
I’ve had a few requests for some clips of Steve Smith - one of the best dual-threat QB’s in Michigan history.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 17, 2019
Here’s a feature from Michigan Replay in 1983:https://t.co/2fGU3W7Wzg
And here’s the last TD he scored as a Wolverine.
Smitty was “IT!”!
Enjoy & GO BLUE!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/H8GJBkOzkb
Great stuff from our new U〽️ Director of Football Creative Video @Ry_Wise. Give him a follow #GoBlue https://t.co/2c19iJ50uR— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) August 16, 2019
On @michiganinsider w/ @SamWebb77 the great @Johnubacon confirms that Rashan Gary was offered more than $300k by another school as a recruit.— Intent To Deceive (@nezzy21) August 16, 2019
#McDonaldsNuggets: A Walker Kessler prediction, the race for 2020's No. 1 class & more from @DMcDonaldRivals: https://t.co/lWp4wZmGKc pic.twitter.com/zcPICIFMjo— Rivals (@Rivals) August 16, 2019
See how this one plays the next time you're having a 🍝 dinner.#NationalTellAJokeDay— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 16, 2019
📹: @umichbball pic.twitter.com/zHGIEaCOqi
I’m in trouble if there is a Diet Coke version because I’m running out of room on my novelties shelf pic.twitter.com/9krT0pVToi— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 16, 2019
My guy @benchmason42 https://t.co/iWIohvfFXh— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) August 17, 2019
You know, the National Champions who had three guys test positive for steroids ONLY TO HAVE THEIR COACH DABO COVER FOR THEM. #Paidtoplay https://t.co/VzO8ItUjqS— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 16, 2019
Yeahhhhhhh Tek @Tkinnel_2 https://t.co/PyFLcA75n9— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) August 16, 2019
It's true. https://t.co/3zkdNhXhhx— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 16, 2019
.@umichmedicine's adult hospitals have been ranked best in Michigan and 11th in the nation: https://t.co/GqrxPlqQUO pic.twitter.com/fcvCv8MLd1— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 16, 2019
Welcome, Coach @Mayotte_K!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 16, 2019
Michigan Tabs Mayotte as Assistant Coach
READ | https://t.co/G0BTk3SUZm#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/twNIGDE6sg
U-M alum Bob McGrath reflects on his time at Michigan and his 45 years on "Sesame Street": https://t.co/eDLMhixZMm #MichiganToday pic.twitter.com/NKQU1n6p0P— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 16, 2019
As the men head out for their 1st practice of the 2019 #xcszn, get to know #Team101— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 16, 2019
SEASON PREVIEW: https://t.co/zNwaWVh8Ps#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/H6XVgS9hR3
Hitting the dirt roads on day 1 of #xcszn#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ccNbBCMU1G— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 16, 2019
1st team meeting of #Team101#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ySsvhLcke3— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 16, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Ed Warinner Talks Andrew Stueber, Details Offensive Line Depth
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned Friday — Impressive Freshmen, Much More
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Four U-M Players Talk Freshmen Standing out, Gattis' Offense, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: An Overview of the Entire Offensive Line in the Wake of Stueber's Injury
• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Luke Fickell Doesn't Understand the Transfer Process
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook