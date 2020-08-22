The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22
Tweets of the day
Yes, you do, Ben. Hard to believe Bo Schembechler, one of the best speakers I've ever seen, got a "D" in public speaking at Miami Ohio. Let's just say, he improved.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 21, 2020
Lowest missed tackle % among Power 5 LBs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 21, 2020
▪️ Jordan Glasgow - 3%
▪️ Jacob Phillips - 5%
▫️ Shane Lee - 5%
▫️ Micah Parsons - 7%
▫️ Tanner Muse - 7% pic.twitter.com/QcCPGCoTXk
#GiveFootballaChance https://t.co/kvVNgNJjN4— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 21, 2020
Looks like Michigan is in on another DMV area prospect. Rice plays for DeMatha, Hunter Dickinson’s high school. https://t.co/HMMajvPvOo— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) August 22, 2020
Should they just sit down and take it? They are passionate people who love their kids. https://t.co/8Yi6Iv3xIN— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 22, 2020
🏀 Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 21, 2020
15 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL.
Wolverines have returned to Mount Rainier National Park for the first time in 100 years, the National Park Service says. https://t.co/DOdYX5YSCz pic.twitter.com/HT9Fi3WKB2— ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2020
Congrats to punter Will Hart (@will_hart_4), the @UMichFootball nominee for the 2020 #CampbellTrophy!https://t.co/4mgU16G06a pic.twitter.com/POLelv4ryj— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 21, 2020
Michigan LB commit Junior Colson was legit back to return the opening kickoff. Centennial kicked away from him.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 22, 2020
We are still under a lightning delay, but here is Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) suited up for the first game of the year. #GoBlue @melaniecolson | @steve_colson pic.twitter.com/gn4tnGRRPx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 22, 2020
We are in a monsoon here. Not sure when we’re going to start.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 22, 2020
Game No. 1: Centennial vs. Ravenwood 💯🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/hsiSnJ1Cpy— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 21, 2020
Tennessee 🍿 🍿 🍿 https://t.co/1bdA3048c2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 21, 2020
Chapter 4💚 Let’s rock out!🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/nqafkf2hom— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) August 20, 2020
August 22, 2020
#AGTG🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) August 21, 2020
Blessed to Receive an Offer from @Coach_SMoore to the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 💙💛💙💛#GOBLUE@n8crutch @AllenTrieu @GSV_STL @JohnHough__ @SkysTheLimitWR @LadueRamsFB pic.twitter.com/HQHnP256al
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Only 2 new Positive Tests at Michigan Over the Past Week
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Junior Colson's High School Game
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Decision Looming, Kwity Paye a First-Round Pick in Mock Draft
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Latest on Cornerback Recruiting, Mailbag Answers
• Kyle Bratke, FloWrestling: Pat Brucki to Transfer to Michigan
