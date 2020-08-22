 Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye is projected as a first-round NFL draft pick.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Hard to believe Bo Schembechler, one of the best speakers I've ever seen, got a ‘D’ in public speaking at Miami Ohio. Let's just say, he improved.”
— John U. Bacon on Twitter last night
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Only 2 new Positive Tests at Michigan Over the Past Week

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Junior Colson's High School Game

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Decision Looming, Kwity Paye a First-Round Pick in Mock Draft

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Latest on Cornerback Recruiting, Mailbag Answers

• Kyle Bratke, FloWrestling: Pat Brucki to Transfer to Michigan

---

{{ article.author_name }}