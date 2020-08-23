The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23
Tweets of the day
This is the play that paved the way for it all to happen.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 22, 2020
Relive the thrilling 2011 comeback vs. Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET tonight on BTN.@DenardX | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/AbO75UTTjk
ICYMI: Michigan landed a commitment from four-star Frankie Collins earlier in the week, the third four-star in the Wolverines 2021 class.— Rivals (@Rivals) August 22, 2020
Collins tells @ebosshoops that his relationship with Michigan coach Juwan Howard sealed the deal https://t.co/3BDwT2O13R pic.twitter.com/ZnrJzrq34i
Culture is not about slides or toys or cool stuff; it’s about people who are aligned with one another and focused on making an impact with shared goals and values. And great cultures do not happen by accident. #firespring— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) August 22, 2020
The backdrop to a beautiful summer night. pic.twitter.com/Qohm2tHX8M— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 23, 2020
🏀 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 22, 2020
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK.
“Best shooter in the world!” -@raf_tyler on @D_Bo20 @MiamiHEAT take the commanding 3-0 lead in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/QKjnpf9LNq— NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) August 22, 2020
I just wanna play some ball!!— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) August 22, 2020
Congrats Quinn Hughes, Tyler Motte and all of the @Canucks on advancing in the #StanleyCup playoffs! pic.twitter.com/eOslxN64Yj— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 22, 2020
.@tmotte_14 is a scoring MACHINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/F4BObePxTg— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 22, 2020
Tyler Motte has four goals in the last two games. He's having himself a series.— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) August 22, 2020
Perfect Jay Beagle set up.— NHL (@NHL) August 22, 2020
Perfect Tyler Motte (@tmotte_14) finish. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zC5DOi4RVp
The Haitian King returned tonight. 👑👑👑— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 22, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) flew all over the field and helped Ravenwood notch a 48-0 win. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P5qfiU1bnP
Thanks for the report. You got to watch some football live! I’m jealous bro. Sounds like Junior is gonna fit in real well. Safe travels! 〽️🔵— Michigan Mike (@michiganmike04) August 22, 2020
Thankful for the times I didn’t even realize God was protecting me! 💯— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) August 22, 2020
Heard football is going to be back in Arizona in October. @quintinn_2 🤝👀📸— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 22, 2020
Thomas Bordeleau has the controls of the 'Gram on Move-In Day in Ann Arbor!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/4KKhAZKBrp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 22, 2020
Quote of the day
---
