 Big Ten Network re-aired the Michigan Wolverines' 2011 football win over Notre Dame last night.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Culture is not about slides or toys or cool stuff; it’s about people who are aligned with one another and focused on making an impact with shared goals and values. And great cultures do not happen by accident."
— Michigan Director of Player Personnel Jay Smith on Twitter yesterday morning
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan set for big Recruiting Weekend in October

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Thoughts, Tidbits From Watching LB Junior Colson Live

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Where Things Stand With top 100 Players in Rivals250

• Earl Smith, The Open mat: Patrick Brucki to Transfer to Michigan for 2021-22 Season

{{ article.author_name }}