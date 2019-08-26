"[WolverinesWire writer] Isaiah Holes nails it here. Harbaugh is the media’s golden click goose. The media knows how to be outrageous, rile his 2m followers \u0026 generate clicks \u0026 eyeballs by misinterpreting what they know he intends. Like herding cats."

— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, referring to the ridiculous 'controversy' that media outlets constantly try to spin on Harbaugh.