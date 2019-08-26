News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"[WolverinesWire writer] Isaiah Holes nails it here. Harbaugh is the media’s golden click goose. The media knows how to be outrageous, rile his 2m followers \u0026 generate clicks \u0026 eyeballs by misinterpreting what they know he intends. Like herding cats."
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, referring to the ridiculous 'controversy' that media outlets constantly try to spin on Harbaugh.
Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas' Return to Practice, and its Impact on U-M's Corner Group

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Preseason top 25: Nos. 15-11

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Elite 2022 Texas RB Emeka Megwa Recaps Summer Michigan Visit

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: The Tiresome act of Fabricating Jim Harbaugh Controversy

• Post Sports Desk, New York Post: Nets Lock up Caris LeVert With new Deal on his Birthday

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}