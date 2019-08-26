The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 26
Tweets of the day
Talent is talent.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 26, 2019
Doesn’t matter what year it was, doesn’t matter what number you wore.
Making defenders miss is what it’s all about.
Whether it’s the West Coast Offense, the Run & Shoot, the Air Raid, or Speed In Space.
You gotta make moves & get open.
Can you guess who this is? pic.twitter.com/raTw3JDdBT
August 26, 2019 Lloyd Carr - His Head Coaching Journey Began in 1995 - https://t.co/2nM8kNMRsk pic.twitter.com/8HBdi0NlYa— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 26, 2019
Andrew Luck retires.... I'm sure this is some how Harbaughs fault too #waitforit— Nathan Pung (@pung_nathan) August 26, 2019
I seriously thought about retiring after year 8. After a series of phone calls to close family and friends I decided to press on. This game can weigh on you heavily. I made the best decision for me and Luck has made the best for him! #Respect #igetit— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 25, 2019
I am looking forward to listening to this podcast featuring @AustinHatch30 and @JonGordon11 One of my favorite former players with one of my favorite authors Thanks to both of you for giving me a greater perspective to what’s really important in life https://t.co/SshRmZSPEg— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) August 25, 2019
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. LeVert turns 25 today.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019
August 26, 2019
You Andrew luck. Many blessings to you as you start this next chapter in your life.— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) August 25, 2019
NBD just watching practice that’s going on right now in The Big House pic.twitter.com/4LEE1vDqtz— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 25, 2019
Victors Packs are now on sale‼— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 25, 2019
An eight-game pack, including games against Ohio State, Michigan State or Notre Dame, for as low as $170!
🎟 » https://t.co/YsjYUIGidb#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6zemusiQSa
Thankful to all who support the pro am. You guys make the event what it is. At a time we have no NBA basketball in the city, we want to provide some Nba players for the time being. Love my city!!— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 26, 2019
𝓜𝓘𝓒𝓗𝓘𝓖𝓐𝓝 𝓦𝓘𝓝𝓢! @Raledinho got the scoring started in the first half and @Sarah_Strat10 got the game-winner in overtime! Your Michigan Wolverines start the season with two wins!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/OSULc9fmGT— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 25, 2019
What a beaut! @Sarah_Strat10 scores the 𝒈𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝒈𝒐𝒂𝒍 for the Wolverines in the win against Utah Valley!!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 25, 2019
Assists: @sammyy_sammy18 and @meredith9914 #GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/B4VoferIKx
Wolverines Beat Utah Valley thanks to Sarah Stratigakis' Golden Goal in 92nd Minute. pic.twitter.com/oT6I8Zl90X— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 25, 2019
Coach Jennifer Klein on Women's Soccer's Overtime Win pic.twitter.com/9JZew42ijG— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 25, 2019
Don't forget to help us celebrate World Cup day by wearing any national or international team jersey to the match today to get in for 🆓!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 25, 2019
We will also be signing autographs postgame!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/P0TuUCYguo
#ProBlue alumna Cindy Ofili @cindyofili is the 2019 @BritAthletics women's 100m hurdles champion! 🥇🇬🇧— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 25, 2019
She runs 13.09 (-1.6m/s) for the win!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I6GHlVqlbB
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas' Return to Practice, and its Impact on U-M's Corner Group
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Preseason top 25: Nos. 15-11
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Elite 2022 Texas RB Emeka Megwa Recaps Summer Michigan Visit
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: The Tiresome act of Fabricating Jim Harbaugh Controversy
• Post Sports Desk, New York Post: Nets Lock up Caris LeVert With new Deal on his Birthday
