The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 28
Tweets of the day
We are now 4 Marquise Walker days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 27, 2019
There are not too many grabs that are better than this one!
Enjoy & GO BLUE!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/TNtrChqFC2
Just getting started, folks!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 28, 2019
Gonna be a fun week!
GO BLUE!!〽️🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/RzgxUHVDj5
Coach recently touched on our outstanding freshman class and what he expects of this group this season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2019
"Zach Charbonnet has stood out."
"[Daxton] is as good as advertised. He's doing a great job."#GoBlue » https://t.co/8Vb7SEkPND pic.twitter.com/8KyMuXwRHN
Uh oh ... look who made it to A2!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 27, 2019
Oh yea, Happy Birthday Franz#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/XN3m5ungxD
Alles Gute zum Geburtstag! to @franz_weasley ... I can’t wait to celebrate in A2.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zV4OTfNIGr— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) August 27, 2019
Saturday’s flyover at @UMichFootball will be conducted by two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing’s 112th Fighter Squadron. #GoBlue | #MGoTroops pic.twitter.com/rtnxfudLtX— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 27, 2019
August 28, 2019 Happy Birthday Thom Darden - https://t.co/R1PiJVMQWH pic.twitter.com/WZdEZom7F4— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 28, 2019
https://t.co/N8C8YwjKjj pic.twitter.com/19CwFqCwrX— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 27, 2019
There are some ball hawks in the @UMichFootball secondary.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 27, 2019
That's why the unit makes up the defensive backfield on BTN's all-returning team. pic.twitter.com/l74RrtGVaC
What is @JoshuaRoss_12 trying to do for this defense every day? pic.twitter.com/Uemp0KveFm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 27, 2019
We’re just looking forward to playing against an opponent and show ‘em what we can do. 😤#GoBlue | @jrglasgow23 pic.twitter.com/5UnT5GAJCb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2019
OSU & MSU fans right now https://t.co/repR1Gp7Uc pic.twitter.com/eVuUxqBitJ— Stephen Osentoski (@StephenToski) August 27, 2019
Our Michigan Football Preview is nearly sold out! Last chance to get your copy for only $8 with free shipping at https://t.co/6Y3QBhSybw or call 800-421-7751#michigan #goblue pic.twitter.com/nHMHnlCGpL— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 27, 2019
UM transfer DT Aubrey Solomon (PS#11) cleared to play for Vols https://t.co/IeiVnFR1Dn— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) August 28, 2019
On Friday, I will see Michigan commits @makaripaige and @CWheeler__ as well as top targets @RoccoSpindler92, @GDellinger2021, @DEdwards__, @TheFuture247 and @rayshaun_benny. #GoBlue 👀👀👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 27, 2019
.@UMichAthletics 8/27 rankings— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 27, 2019
Michigan Women's Cross Country 〽️🏃♀️- #4
Michigan Football 〽️🏈- #7
Michigan Field Hockey 〽️🏑- #7
Michigan Volleyball 〽️🏐- #15
Michigan Men's Cross Country 〽️🏃♂️- #18
Michigan Men's Soccer 〽️⚽️ - #24
Michigan Women's Soccer 〽️⚽️ - NR#GoBlue
#TransformationTuesday 🙊 pic.twitter.com/EhVDqhICtt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 27, 2019
With various events and online opportunities, our new Alumni Career Program is here to help you make the most of U-M's network of 600,000+ alumni. https://t.co/Ft5eEMdhqQ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 27, 2019
The Michigan Open is 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 27, 2019
The 2019 #xcszn will begin with the Michigan men ranked #1️⃣8️⃣ nationally
Here's everything you need to know about the U-M men on opening weekend
PREVIEW: https://t.co/k9iM0gkhYi pic.twitter.com/TAERCAl7cE
#ProBlue alumna Shannon Osika @OsikaShannon will be representing #TeamUSATF in two weeks for "The Match" Europe vs. USA meet#GoBlue https://t.co/5xOXfJF9OE— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 27, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh, Brown & Gattis Provide Massive Preview of Every Michigan Position Unit
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Tuesday (8/27) Player Presser — What we Learned
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Could Ambry Thomas Return Soon?
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: What to Watch for vs. Middle Tennessee State
• Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports: Reports: Michigan Transfer Aubrey Solomon Eligible to Play at Tennessee
