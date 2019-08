Thomas tweeted last week he was "back on the field with my guys," and reports have him back up to 186 pounds after he lost a significant amount of weight.

Michigan junior cornerback Ambry Thomas has been sidelined since July with colitis, but he's back at practice. Some believe he's closing in on a much earlier than expected return.

“Ambry has been back in position meetings,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He is participating in portions of practice. This week, in terms of whether he plays or not, will be decided between him and the doctors.”

Thomas was expected to start opposite senior Lavert Hill after notching nine tackles and an interception in a backup role last season. Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich said Thomas had kept himself up to speed while sidelined and was anxious to return.

"He’s done a great job," he said. "He’s been with us for like a week and a half, and he looks like he’s in pretty good shape. The physical part is what we’re concerned about going into the game on Saturday [against Middle Tennessee State], but everything looks arrow up."

Though not expected to return for the opener — it will be between Thomas and the doctors, Harbaugh reiterated during his Monday night radio show — he has been in the room getting familiar with the game plan, just in case.

Zordich said several have stepped up in his absence. Redshirt freshman Vincent Gray is expected to start, but others have emerged.

"It's very comforting because we do have depth," Zordich said. "In the past, it was a little shaky when one guy went down. We have Lavert Hill, Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Ambry, Vincent Gray, Gemon Green and D.J. Turner. He's had a hell of a camp for just coming in here. That's six guys who can play the game."

