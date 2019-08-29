The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 29
Tweets of the day
Are you ready?— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) August 28, 2019
Saturday cannot come fast enough!
I can't wait to get to the Big House & cheer on @UMichFootball ... Let's Go!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k6PhdaTRVx
The O-Line is the heartbeat of the offense — and it just may be the tightest group on our team. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5zEGQRQyIe— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2019
Yes I am!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) August 28, 2019
Crisler Center ➡️ HO〽️E court advantage!#GoBlue https://t.co/hBOfAGJWLY
Michigan is sold out of men's basketball season tickets. 11,163 tix sold for the 12,707 capacity Crisler Center(!)— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) August 28, 2019
Next week provides an opportunity for #GoBlue fans to get 6-game & Family ticket packshttps://t.co/iuOeijweOS#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BNqfPK8Pkj
Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee State.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2019
Never have we seen this before. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/jg5OObXbvu
Michigan returns some star power on both sides of the ball. Give me your predictions on the upcoming season for the Wolverines! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uVIY0pVA2P— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 28, 2019
That's weird. We were told Harbaugh was ruthlessly blocking all transfers. I just don't know who to believe anymore. Sigh. https://t.co/okkhdajK2H— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 28, 2019
Where are all those people who said Harbaugh was blocking all the recruits from transferring? https://t.co/HMuxra7Pq4 pic.twitter.com/Q03vIJ9TvH— Josh (@josh_g82) August 28, 2019
Yet another example of the @NCAA and Mark Emmert (the man "in charge") making a complete mockery of themselves. https://t.co/pyEtpIP9a4— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 28, 2019
NCAA playing Duck Duck Goose with they eyes closed at this point when it comes to these eligiability waivers— JD (@Smooth189) August 28, 2019
August 28, 2019
"It's going to be really special."— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) August 27, 2019
RT Nolan Ulizio is set to make his first start for the Panthers after transferring from Michigan.#H2P pic.twitter.com/xpXTM2VQN9
Today marks the first day of #MoveInHoMe and we’re beyond excited to have our @UMichStudents back on campus. Once you’ve moved into your new space, be sure to check out the full list of Welcome Week activities! https://t.co/2nOs62hZPc pic.twitter.com/mn0jaY62x0— University of Michigan (@UMich) August 28, 2019
#WallpaperWednesday 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vL4LvReSv5— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 28, 2019
Sending Matt our best wishes in his recovery!#ProBlue https://t.co/G81yDITSiE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 28, 2019
Next summer, join Michigan Alumni Travel for a trip to New York to see the US Open Tennis Championships.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 28, 2019
You’ll have courtside seats, access to private viewing parties, and time to explore the Big Apple between all the excitement. 🎾 https://t.co/2DAwJdTVfq
The Michigan Difference! #goblue https://t.co/rcSD9TRtFj— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 28, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Harbaugh Talks RB Competition, Partridge Discusses Emerging Safeties
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jay Harbaugh Talks Charbonnet's Progression, Overall Running Back Battle
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News & Views: O-Line Injuries, the 'Other' Corner, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Brad Hawkins Impressing, Dax Hill Learning
• 97.1 the Ticket: Michigan Basketball Ticket Sales Reach Highest Levels in 19 Years
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook