The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30
Tweets of the day
1⃣,— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 30, 2020
The number of @UMichFootball QBs to throw for 300 yards vs. Michigan State.
His name: @SheaPatterson_1.
Relive Patterson's historic day in last year's rivalry win at 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday on BTN. pic.twitter.com/KvBmtVirvP
August 30, 2020 Happy Birthday Remy Hamilton - https://t.co/mxCxxxXCAD pic.twitter.com/J064QivJ1c— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 30, 2020
Soo why can everyone, but the big ten and pac-12 play?🤣🤣🤣— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) August 30, 2020
The sun sets on a gorgeous summer night in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/rq7mEwrDvv— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2020
There's college football happening right now 😍 pic.twitter.com/5175yiVgyV— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2020
Here is Michigan LB commit Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) taking a kick 90 yards to the crib. What A Monster!!! 😱😱😱 #GoBlue @BuckFitz pic.twitter.com/E15ZB3FjcB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 29, 2020
Two Big Ten sources about yesterday’s meeting which did not include all coaches. One said they are going around in circles and the other said most likely January is still the plan. pic.twitter.com/tTqVxfN5ge— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 29, 2020
Goal #1 should be to align with the SEC & ACC, if possible. College Football needs & deserves alignment. https://t.co/0EotYzBo2i— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 29, 2020
ICYMI: Here are the potential plans for the starting date and scheduling of the regular season in college basketball: https://t.co/9oAC4dCYCZ— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) August 29, 2020
Source: The Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota is emerging as another location to host potential preseason bubbles in college basketball.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
Should be game day 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) August 29, 2020
Cali was a blast but can't wait to see some real football again next week 👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 29, 2020
Four-star 2022 Michigan RB target Gi'Bran Payne put on a show #GoBlue https://t.co/ZInPbM7ujQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 29, 2020
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1 — When Will the Big Ten Play Again?
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 'Tight' Offensive Line Group is 'Pushing Each Other'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DT Alex VanSumeren Shares the Latest
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Commit Evaluations From the Road
• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: Ranking the Best Jobs by Conference: Big Ten
---
