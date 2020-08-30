 Check out this kick return by Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Junior Colson inside.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Soo why can everyone, but the big ten and pac-12 play?"
— Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth on Twitter last night
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1 — When Will the Big Ten Play Again?

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 'Tight' Offensive Line Group is 'Pushing Each Other'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DT Alex VanSumeren Shares the Latest

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Commit Evaluations From the Road

• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: Ranking the Best Jobs by Conference: Big Ten

---

