The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 11
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines at Illinois
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
I have a favor. Everyone always asks what we need and what they can do. Please send him a Christmas card.Anyone who knows me knows I hate asking for anything. I'm asking for Bear. Please send him a Christmas card.Our address is 1936 Triangle Lake Road Howell MI 48843. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ej165OWcuR— Prout Family (@gardens8) December 10, 2019
#B1G game in Champaign this week!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 10, 2019
🏀 No. 5 @umichbball at @IlliniMBB
📆 Wednesday at 9 PM ET
📺 BTN
🔗 https://t.co/qaXuKb3YUO pic.twitter.com/m4j8fPeH2M
After the Iowa game, Juwan Howard said Franz Wagner would be one of the best players to ever play at Michigan.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 10, 2019
Today, he stood by the comment, and called Wagner a "basketball genius."
Watch: pic.twitter.com/OkRSixbRZa
He did a little bit of everything in this game.— Leaders&Best97 (@kirby4ofm) December 11, 2019
I’ll save you NBA draft analysts some time.
Can hit NBA 3-point shot range ✅
Get to the foul line ✅
Take people off the bounce ✅
Gets in passing lanes for steals ✅
Play above the rim ✅ https://t.co/M3bApGPUav
Emoni Bates made his Sophomore Season Debut in-front of the FAB FIVE!? 😈 @BatesEmoni pic.twitter.com/kjoGLhzgTa— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 10, 2019
Duncan Robinson went off. TEN THREES.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2019
34 PTS (10/14 from three)
4 ASTS pic.twitter.com/NBLzDLCXjY
Put Duncan Robinson in the 3-point shootout.— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 11, 2019
1 RT = 1 Vote— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2019
RT TO VOTE & TO SUPPORT YOUR #PROBLUE! 〽️
We need your help to send our guys to the PRO BOWL!
▪️ @brandongraham55
▪️ @_Dbush11
▪️ @TomBrady
▪️ @Wino
▪️ @JourdanJD
▪️ @TheRealFrankC_
▪️ @TaylorLewan77
▪️ @Chris_Wormley43 #GoBlue | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/wIMroz52Ox
Senior Jon Teske talks about heading to Illinois for a Big Ten game tomorrow night:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/18ntiLUggf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 11, 2019
How cool is this? Alum Adam Oxner (right) was named to @Forbes 2020 30-Under-30: Consumer Technology. He is one of the co-founders of the MySwimPro app.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) December 10, 2019
Via Forbes: https://t.co/IJuc51zUTW#GoBlue @adoxner pic.twitter.com/khoYWv9g6r
Watch as our first vlog takes you behind-the-scenes of our holiday party as well as our last practice and lift session of 2019!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VV1dPABrxt— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) December 10, 2019
⚪️ team wins! #tuesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/L9Wn0B5jGt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 10, 2019
Michigan offers four-star 2021 CB Markevious Brown #GoBlue https://t.co/Uog8ZhqrRG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 11, 2019
Michigan offers big-time 2022 Philadelphia athlete Enai White #GoBlue https://t.co/3mUm7AN6aK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 11, 2019
Michigan offers 2021 Rivals100 athlete Lovasea Carroll #GoBlue https://t.co/2LXrLsu3iJ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 11, 2019
Michigan hosts No. 10 Oregon on Saturday. https://t.co/tPPZEMR0CC— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) December 10, 2019
Quote of the day
