News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 11

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Wolverines at Illinois

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s a fierce competitor, he’s a skilled wing, six-foot-nine, smart, high IQ player and can shoot the ball well from the outside. And, he’s a basketball genius. Let me not forget, he’s a two-way player. "
— Juwan Howard on freshman guard Franz Wagner

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Recruiting Hard In Florida

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: What Allowed Johns And Wagner To Break Out

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Teske Discusses U-M's Hot Offensive Start, Simpson Addresses Turnovers

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Notebook: Simpson, Eisley Hitting It Off

Jeff Borzello, ESPN: College Basketball Power Rankings

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}