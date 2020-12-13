 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will host Penn State today in a big Big Ten showdown.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Some people have hobbies. I watch college basketball.”
— CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein on Twitter, with one of his often used famous sayings
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh Situation, OSU Cancellation, Crossover Game

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Weekend Recruiting Chat: What's the Latest Buzz Ahead of Signing day?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Quick Hitters on Five-Star Corner Targets, State of 2022 Recruiting

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Why Hunter Dickinson is Ready for the Added Challenge

• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: Beniers, Brisson, York Named to U.S. National Junior Team

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}