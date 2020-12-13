The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 13
Tweets of the day
Supposed to be the best day of the year 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/WfoxoJZ17B— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 12, 2020
Was Woody talking about hanging a hundred on Michigan back in 1969?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) December 13, 2020
Sure sounds like it!
Didn’t happen then, didn’t happen now. pic.twitter.com/9jeHxLKH3H
As the Big 10 begins I have 3 questions on M BB.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 13, 2020
Can Franz perform as an all-Big Ten standout?
Can Hunter effectively score if teams take away his left hand j-hook?
Can Smith & Brooks combine to produce in the upper half of Big 10 PG’s.
If so, 12-8 in conference play.
John Beilein has been really impressed with the way that this @umichbball team has started this season. He broke it all down with @SWD_317 on Go Blue With Stu.— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 12, 2020
Some people have hobbies.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 13, 2020
I watch college basketball.
💥HELMET BOARD- 12/12 Week 💥— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 12, 2020
RETWEET if we are picking your team to win (left-side)
• 187-67 full season (74%) pic.twitter.com/OUHoovygTA
Finished Undergrad in 3.5 years ✅— Brad Robbins (@__BR91) December 12, 2020
Some backtrack... https://t.co/uxme9kuOSz— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 12, 2020
so yes, on the 10th anniversary of @umichhockey The Big Chill game - I still have a frozen piece of the ice surface from the game (don't ask).— MVictors (@MVictors) December 12, 2020
What's the oddest most unique piece of Michigan memorabilia you have (can you top this?) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TJzsFeXhkV
it’s crazy to say i have finished my highschool career. thank you @EL_Trojans_FB for these amazing 4 years and bringing me a step closer to my dreams 💯. God has a plan.. next chapter 🔜— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 12, 2020
forever a trojan 🤞🏽
uno out ✌🏽.. pic.twitter.com/c57SKxiB8N
America’s Game. Such a special experience 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GoNavy pic.twitter.com/QYKyyJ7VpP— Mark Martin (@MLMartinAB12) December 12, 2020
Big S/O to Michigan RB commit @TavierreD for joining the @TheWolverineMag podcast this week. Look for it tomorrow. We'll cover signing day, his virtual in-home with Jim Harbaugh, Texas vs. Chicago food and more. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh Situation, OSU Cancellation, Crossover Game
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Weekend Recruiting Chat: What's the Latest Buzz Ahead of Signing day?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Quick Hitters on Five-Star Corner Targets, State of 2022 Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Why Hunter Dickinson is Ready for the Added Challenge
• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: Beniers, Brisson, York Named to U.S. National Junior Team
