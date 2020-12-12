Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Situation, OSU Cancellation, Crossover Game
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football's canceled game against Ohio State, the crossover game next week, what the future may hold for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, and much more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts.
