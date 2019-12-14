The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 14
Michigan on TV
What: Oregon @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Tweets of the day
〽️🏀 closes its strongest non-conference stretch when it hosts No. 10 Oregon -- the Wolverines' fourth top-10 opponent in their last six games— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2019
Check out @mgobluetv @EdUofM preview for the game#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9kHk36lfND
22 years ago, Charles Woodson won the Heisman after playing significant minutes on both offense and defense 🏆 pic.twitter.com/USVtm6iHR5— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 13, 2019
You can get a double-dip of Michigan basketball tomorrow at Crisler!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2019
Join us for our game at noon and exchange your ticket for a FREE women's ticket for their 3:30 p.m. game against App State!
Tickets can be exchanged at the Northeast or Southwest entrances.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YeTIn3PjTz
Will we see you in Orlando for the New Year?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 13, 2019
🎟 » https://t.co/dWuByep09l#GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/zFk0aGMZh1
Juwan Howard says Michigan has officially designated Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson as team captains.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) December 13, 2019
Adds he believes both have what it takes to play in the NBA.
Wow, if authentic...this 1881 Michigan v. @yalefootball program predates Yost by two decades. Effectively the dawn of @UMichFootball - not sure you will find anything older https://t.co/fzw5DzAXOt pic.twitter.com/8gf2TNGAdm— MVictors (@MVictors) December 13, 2019
🏀 ✖️ 2️⃣@umichbball - Noon@umichwbball - 3:30 p.m. ET #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ngu7Bdsl7T— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 13, 2019
How I picture a player enters the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/wlxhiWZIFn— Ted (@jedtanes) December 13, 2019
What a group of Men. Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/aBsvWAFJ90— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 14, 2019
I told you all I would work up some new Michigan basketball wallpapers as soon as the semester was over, so here we go! First 2 are DDJ and Zavier, gonna keep making these over the next few weeks. Really happy with how they turned out! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x6PEslZmmZ— Grant Wayner (@grantwayner8) December 13, 2019
How beautiful is the @UMich Law Library? 😍 This time of year it's filled with students studying for finals—we're especially rooting for you, U-M students! 📷: Instagram fan, bradleypritts #DestinationAnnArbor #UMsocial #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/8eTjGGFaGE— Destination Ann Arbor (@AnnArbor) December 13, 2019
Students finding their way home for Christmas break. pic.twitter.com/jiYTvCCmxb— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) December 13, 2019
Now Available!— The M Den (@TheMDen) December 13, 2019
Get the Nike Free Metcon 2 Michigan Shoe NOW on https://t.co/WhIPeFxsQT pic.twitter.com/geaLiBnbwE
As 2019 winds down we want to hear from you.. who would be your choice as a 🔒 for Michigan Hockey Player of the Decade?— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 13, 2019
Tweet your responses below#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/5PaUb4h6H6
The 2020 Big House 5K will be April 19! (Registration begins Dec. 15)— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 13, 2019
We proudly host this event to raise awareness for six local, non-profit organizations. One of the six is @SOS_Community.
INFO » https://t.co/uneT7epAtc#GoBlue #BigHouse5K pic.twitter.com/er17zWBM1f
Vlog: @patstansik followed our team through our meet day last weekend at our exhibition. Get a glimpse of what it is like to be a Wolverine gymnast. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cef8MkTUwS— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) December 14, 2019
We think @nazhillmon found a new BFF. #goblue 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/XENmtBttSd— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 13, 2019
We spy some incoming Wolverines on this list!!#GoBlue | #MakeIthttps://t.co/ie9gfxYvsv— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) December 13, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tarik Black Enters Transfer Portal
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie: INSIDE THE FORT: Black's Exit, U-M's top NFL Prospects, Harbaugh's Message
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Simpson, Teske are Team Captains
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard Talks Oregon, More
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Oregon at Michigan is Saturday's Best Matchup of top 25 and 1 Teams
