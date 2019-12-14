"I thought about team captains and said, you know, a lot of players ... you talk about who is best suited to become captain, who earned it. One night was thinking and said, 'I know who the captains are.' Plain and simple. It was staring all of us in the face ... Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson. Not just because they’re seniors, just that X is the ultimate leader there is. I haven't seen a better leader than Zavier Simpson. He holds his teammates accountable, a guy who doesn’t just talk the talk, but that cliche that he walks the walk. That’s what he does. It's that simple. He's one of the hardest working guys on the team, a smart player. He makes my job a lot easier as a coach. I can lay my head down at night knowing I've got a guy like X in the trenches.”

— Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard on Friday afternoon, after revealing that senior guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske are the team captains.