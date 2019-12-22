News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. (No. 8) Florida State

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 1:30 PM

Channel: ACC Network

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I wish I was a doctor; I could tell you exactly which muscle it was, but I have no idea. Just praying it’s not a serious injury. Tomorrow I hope he will feel better. I trust we have a great medical team. They will take good care of him, give us the proper advice that’s needed to find answers.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, discussing junior forward Isaiah Livers' injury on Saturday.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Presbyterian, 86-44, to Improve to 9-3

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Blowout of Presbyterian

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cole Bajema one of Several Wolverines who Shined off the Bench Today

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse of the Future

• Roman Stubbs, The Washington Post: DeMatha Center Hunter Dickinson Commits to Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}