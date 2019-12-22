The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 22
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. (No. 8) Florida State
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 1:30 PM
Channel: ACC Network
Tweets of the day
It was raining 3's in Crisler as Michigan made 1⃣1⃣ 3-pointers from six different players!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xGmImQ1Mi7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
FINAL: 〽️ 86, Pres. 44— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
Big 😴: 15P, 7R, 2B
Eli: 16P, 3R, 3S, 2A
DDJ: 12P, 1R
❌: 9A, 9P, 5R, 1S
Cole: 9P
Big 🤠: 7P, 8R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bq8SDXLaBN
Complete photo gallery from today's W ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
📸: https://t.co/enMjZHoU7A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/AiIoDqZWbe
It was all about the defense, the bench, and the TEAM today! #GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/sNuIUuIcHj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
6:11 | @babydavis51 grabs the offensive rebounds and hits @colebajema22 as he comes down the lane for two points!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/BxQUXk3dJV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
Michigan held Presbyterian to 44 points, the lowest total allowed by Michigan this season as the Blue Hose shot just 28 percent from the floor. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/1gtQ7kjpcs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2019
In Juwan Howard’s first press conference as HC he said he will emphasize position-less basketball for Michigan. That definition should make everyone happy. https://t.co/K70ckiKZeK— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 22, 2019
.@umichbball Coach @JuwanHoward was pretty excited to get an autographed helmet from @erik_jones today. 👌 pic.twitter.com/hppYQte6Yr— MISpeedway (@MISpeedway) December 21, 2019
After today’s game I had a great conversation with @NASCAR driver @erik_jones — who loves 〽️🏀— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 21, 2019
Much RESPECT to him, his crew and sport for what they do. They ARE athletes!
Also I cannot wait to display the gift!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gly0CHdWm2
Michigan next year is loaded with long and athletic multi-positional players. Franz Wagner & Isaiah Livers can both play the PF if M decides to go with a small line-up. Also, I consider the 3,4 & 5 the front-court. https://t.co/yHL5qAAFcC— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 22, 2019
Michigan will host four-star senior Terrance Williams for an official visit on December 28th, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) December 22, 2019
UCLA visit being planned as well. Providence, Miami, Notre Dame also on him hard.@EvanDaniels had this first.
Happy HUGE Birthday to the OG Hutch 97! Had to get you your own bobblehead before your son gets one first 😂 @chutch97 pic.twitter.com/VyIU90KQk3— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) December 21, 2019
December 22, 2019 Happy Birthday All-American Kurt Becker - https://t.co/RTDyAvSmP2 pic.twitter.com/ItPja7Va0C— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 22, 2019
Tom may just convert to fullback and never retire pic.twitter.com/YrNLPZNdvJ— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 21, 2019
Don’t let your DREAMS be controlled by your surroundings! Your circumstances are defined by YOU! pic.twitter.com/NP8Vb7mwqo— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) December 21, 2019
👀 spy a U-M hockey bag 😉 https://t.co/GovgbJ2IUp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 22, 2019
Any time you hear a sports analyst (I don't care if it's football or basketball) reference a team by saying, "Their problem is, they have an identify problem of who they are"...that is basically a nice way of saying, "They SUCK" !!!— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) December 21, 2019
Blessings .. 🤞🏽— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) December 22, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Presbyterian, 86-44, to Improve to 9-3
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Blowout of Presbyterian
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cole Bajema one of Several Wolverines who Shined off the Bench Today
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse of the Future
• Roman Stubbs, The Washington Post: DeMatha Center Hunter Dickinson Commits to Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook