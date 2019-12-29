The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29
Michigan on TV
What: UMass-Lowell @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Another day of practice down, and one day closer to Game Day.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0wquLvJMZf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2019
Alabama kid @lbg_nico7 sure is excited to play against the Crimson Tide. #GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/j3Vfgt06Zg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2019
.@Mckeon_Sean shares a nice profile of one of his best friends, @banksera82. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/aNmF9A2I2I— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2019
WATCH: The teams spent part of their first full day in Orlando at @UniversalORL. Check out what went down.— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 28, 2019
Day 2 | #VrboCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/7jAgPsmmOY
Gotta feel awful for Ohio State fans. To have your team play in a high stakes matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in America and have the officials interject themselves into the outcome must be devastating. You truly hate to see it.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 29, 2019
Michigan fans seeing OSU on the wrong end of some questionable calls for once pic.twitter.com/duja5EI361— UMvsEveryone (@UMvsEveryone) December 29, 2019
Meast ‼️ @tress_justin @CoachBenHerbert @TankWright pic.twitter.com/2jSwcHOQXl— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) December 28, 2019
What a great way to start 2020! Michigan® takes on Alabama® in Orlando. Who ya got?🍋🍊 #GoBlue | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/VFAl46sYSk— Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) December 28, 2019
Three Wolverines have made the #NFL100 All-Time Team, including @TomBrady. #GoBlue | #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/e5sfYkZYE6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2019
ORLANDO — pic.twitter.com/yCOsfiG8tw— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) December 28, 2019
Take advantage of our mild weather, and plan a trip to @MatthaeiNichols this weekend! Explore the Arb or find something in bloom at the conservatory. https://t.co/PO0F4abq6M pic.twitter.com/aUHoc9wNbW— umichARTS & Culture (@umichARTS) December 28, 2019
This year brought with it exciting findings on topics including flying cars, shrinking birds, lost wallets, and hacked technology. Here are some of @UMichinganNews’ top stories of 2019. https://t.co/RM73ncA8UP pic.twitter.com/9FGnDFbs4e— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 28, 2019
#B1G matchup!— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 29, 2019
🏀 No. 12 @umdwbb vs. No. 23 Michigan
⏰ 8 ET
📺 BTN
🔗 https://t.co/9XVAfH4VVA pic.twitter.com/FSLnYNwFJD
Plenty of ways to catch us tonight against Maryland.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 29, 2019
📺: Big Ten Network
📊: https://t.co/pxkYhrGPoa
📻 (WTKA 1050 AM): https://t.co/YhLGjHdrFK#goblue pic.twitter.com/zG0lxLSria
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Ruiz, Collins Will Wait to Announce Futures
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: NFL Decisions for Collins and Peoples-Jones, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Latest on Potential Transfer Targets
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Citrus Bowl: Saturday Practice Highlights
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Will be Tested by Isaiah Livers Injury
