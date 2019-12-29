News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: UMass-Lowell @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Gotta feel awful for Ohio State fans. To have your team play in a high stakes matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in America and have the officials interject themselves into the outcome must be devastating. You truly hate to see it."
— Scott Bell on Twitter last night following Ohio State's 29-23 loss to Clemson.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Ruiz, Collins Will Wait to Announce Futures

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: NFL Decisions for Collins and Peoples-Jones, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Latest on Potential Transfer Targets

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Citrus Bowl: Saturday Practice Highlights

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Will be Tested by Isaiah Livers Injury

