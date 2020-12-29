TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29
Tweets Of The Day
SCOOP: Is Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension Done? Plus, The Latest On Assistant Coaches #GoBlue https://t.co/Omv7YnYOmW pic.twitter.com/VSZVfFVYA1— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 29, 2020
Not quite done yet— I’ve decided to forego the NFL and return for my senior year〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/FFtDiKbzgr— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) December 28, 2020
Sources: Arizona’s Fisch working to land big one for DC https://t.co/QuqQYTs71k— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 28, 2020
Hunter Dickinson has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for a third time this season.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 28, 2020
B1G standings through 12/28:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 29, 2020
1. Northwestern 3-0
2. Michigan 2-0
3. Illinois 3-1
t-4. Minnesota 2-1
t-4. Wisconsin 2-1
t-4. Rutgers 2-1
t-4. Purdue 2-1
8. Iowa 1-1
t-9. Ohio St 1-2
t-9. Maryland 1-2
t-11. Indiana 0-2
t-11. Nebraska 0-2
t-11. Penn St 0-2
14. Michigan St 0-3
Shocking news this morning. Donnie Kirksey, a mentor to Juwan Howard, Eddy Curry and hundreds of Chicago basketball players, has died.— Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) December 28, 2020
Kirksey, 57, struggled with COVID-19 the past few weeks. I'll add more to the story throughout the day. https://t.co/fEhRT31ReH
Wrecked 💔 More than a coach. A husband to Dionne, A proud Dad and Papa. Godfather to my Jace. A brother to my husband and our families protector. DK you ran a winning race. I’m comforted having you up there on our side 💔 https://t.co/40FhgjY7P0— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) December 28, 2020
9 (!) of the Big Ten's 14 teams are ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Michigan checks in at No. 16.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 28, 2020
6 - Wisc
10 - Iowa
14 - Rutgers
15 - Illinois
16 - Mich
17 - MSU
19 - NW
21 - Minn
25 - OSU
Can’t wait!!!! https://t.co/i0EcialIKw— Willie Allen (@willie_allen77) December 29, 2020
The @bigten leads the way with 9️⃣ teams in this week’s AP Top 25 💪 pic.twitter.com/NGLiTYPani— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 28, 2020
Last #MNF game of the season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2020
Looking forward to seeing our #ProBlue @Patriots ball out! @_MXKEY @Wino @_Uche35 pic.twitter.com/gAICBpb2ZK
Brady really is the ageless wonder 😎 @TomBrady @Buccaneers— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 28, 2020
(h/t @RyanDLeaf) pic.twitter.com/fm3I64csCy
Tucson ✈️ bound! We can’t wait to 🐻🔽 and join the Wildcat Family. pic.twitter.com/kKwp4iUKNF— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 28, 2020
December 28, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh Extension Done? Plus, Latest On Assistant Coaches
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Checks In At No. 16 In AP Poll
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: 2022 In-State Michigan Recruiting Targets Making Cuts
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Former Michigan Star Larry Foote On Jim Harbaugh: 'He's Doing A Good Job'
• John Brice, FootballScoop: Sources: Arizona’s Fisch working to land big one for DC
