TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29

 The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"To beat Ohio State — if you look back at the Michigan teams in the glory days, in the 80s and 90s when we beat Ohio State, because that’s really what we care about, beating Ohio State — we had NFL quarterbacks," Foote explained. "Ohio State has always had more talented [players], just from the state of Ohio. "And we have to get a proven quarterback that can beat those guys, and we just haven’t had any luck yet since he’s been there of getting a bonafide NFL quarterback that can go down to Columbus and beat them guys."
— Former Michigan star linebacker Larry Foote on Michigan's struggles against Ohio State
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh Extension Done? Plus, Latest On Assistant Coaches

• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Checks In At No. 16 In AP Poll

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: 2022 In-State Michigan Recruiting Targets Making Cuts

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Former Michigan Star Larry Foote On Jim Harbaugh: 'He's Doing A Good Job'

John Brice, FootballScoop: Sources: Arizona’s Fisch working to land big one for DC

---

{{ article.author_name }}