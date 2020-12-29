TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 29

"To beat Ohio State — if you look back at the Michigan teams in the glory days, in the 80s and 90s when we beat Ohio State, because that’s really what we care about, beating Ohio State — we had NFL quarterbacks," Foote explained. "Ohio State has always had more talented [players], just from the state of Ohio. "And we have to get a proven quarterback that can beat those guys, and we just haven’t had any luck yet since he’s been there of getting a bonafide NFL quarterback that can go down to Columbus and beat them guys."

— Former Michigan star linebacker Larry Foote on Michigan's struggles against Ohio State