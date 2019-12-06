The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 6
Michigan on TV
What: Iowa @ Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
What: (No. 6) Penn State @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 8:30 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
🚨 SCHEDULING NEWS! 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2019
〽️🏀 will start a 3-game December series with @KentuckyMBB starting next season ... with a slight twist
G1 ➡️ 2020, London's O2 Arena
G2 ➡️ 2021, Ann Arbor
G3 ➡️ 2022, Lexington
Full Details | https://t.co/fnLYpdCbeD#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FQlQn7fTZQ
Michigan opens Big 10 play vs Iowa tomorrow. An area to address is slow starts.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 5, 2019
Down 16-7 to Iowa State
Down 13-4 to N Carolina
Down 7-2 to Gonzaga
Down 18-5 to Louisville
I love the idea of establishing Jon Teske early in every game.
It's been a big week for Jon Teske ... B1G Player of the Week, then the @USBWA National Player of the Week ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2019
Now he was selected for the initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented to the men's national player of the year!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tfk4QuaDLK
Get em! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4AszPPa7XX— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 6, 2019
Fun nugget found in the @PFF_College database: @UMichFootball Michigan center Cesar Ruiz has now spent 222 straight snaps in pass protection without a single QB pressure allowed.— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) December 5, 2019
That's six straight games with no pressures allowed including games against OSU, MSU, ND and PSU.
In preparation for Star Wars Day, we caught a few bloopers from @umichbball's intro videoshoot with @mgobluetv earlier this season! #GoBlue #StarWars pic.twitter.com/fEqxf3lVG4— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 6, 2019
Juwan Howard was at the Michigan women’s game tonight. Michigan defeated Syracuse 84-76 pic.twitter.com/LAiDjst2tE— angelique (@chengelis) December 6, 2019
Denver,LA,Boston, DC/VA, Detroit. Great week on the road seeing Michigan men. Can’t wait to Get these guys signed and on Campus. #TheGrind never gets old. Go Blue— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 6, 2019
#RivalsRankingsWeek: Rapid Riser 📈— Rivals (@Rivals) December 5, 2019
RB Blake Corum jumped 136 spots from the #Rivals250 to the #Rivals100! The #Michigan commit now sits at No. 67.
📽️ @RivalsFriedman breaks down @blake_corum's rapid rise. 👇
1⃣0⃣0⃣ https://t.co/1VGbLcV0eb
2⃣5⃣0⃣ https://t.co/hsWGNtxlRn pic.twitter.com/hlOglRCXEd
MAIZE... the Force Be With You!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 6, 2019
Are you geared up for Star Wars Night with @umichbball?
» https://t.co/j1CDZNEZSE @TheMDen pic.twitter.com/RtX65eoPyr
🛫 on my way To Ann Arbor 〽️ #GoBlue #GZ pic.twitter.com/XsDF8XzTzn— Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) December 5, 2019
Jourdan Lewis with the toe-drag interception🙌@JourdanJD | #DALvsCHI pic.twitter.com/7YwSkLU0h1— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 6, 2019
HOW DID HE GET THE SECOND FOOT DOWN 😱 @JourdanJD pic.twitter.com/HDMEbUFa5m— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 6, 2019
My guy @JourdanJD with the footwork on the pick— Chris Singletary (@CSing57) December 6, 2019
As a member of the @UMichFootball team, @Wino befriended Larry Prout, a local teen who was diagnosed with spina bifida.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2019
His #MyCauseMyCleats represent @GoTeamIMPACT, the organization that brought them together: https://t.co/WWThaAggJ8
Chase Winovich is honoring his teammate at Michigan, Larry Prout Jr. with his #MyCauseMyCleats this week@GoTeamIMPACT pic.twitter.com/Ms8M7CiRae— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 5, 2019
December 6, 2018 Happy Birthday Mark Campbell - https://t.co/AuVPwW6DiU pic.twitter.com/jxzinnoTkQ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 6, 2019
Chapter 4.✍🏾https://t.co/ZLo4nbRmb4 pic.twitter.com/iZKCurSu7J— Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) December 6, 2019
You know it, you love it, it's time for the Wolverines in the NHL!#GoBlue〽️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/FZVMjdt0iw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 6, 2019
The latest "Listen In, Michigan" podcast features @umichband director John Pasquale. https://t.co/3mxc6YDjBR— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 5, 2019
WILLIAM MOHAN - APACHE: PSAL 2019-2020 FOOTBALL LEAGUE LEADER IN SACKS 🏈🏆🔥❤️💯💫😁 ERASMUS HALL 2019-2020 PSAL CHAMPIONS @William_Apache8 pic.twitter.com/ECxraWXpZg— Marie N Mohan (@MmkarmaMohan) December 5, 2019
Airline ticket booked… @kalelmullings is going to @gohawaii for the 2020 POLYNESIAN BOWL. Paradise awaits! #PolyBowl2k20 🤙🏽🌴#3StripeLife @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong247 @BriceMarich @MGoFish @WolverineDaily @EJHolland_TW @DrewCHallett @247Wolverine @BostonHeraldHS @MA_Fball pic.twitter.com/dyJxeu1Xw9— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) December 5, 2019
Never stopped fighting. #goblue #WB1GACC pic.twitter.com/00Y2t2m0Rv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2019
Be sure to join us tonight at Crisler when we host Syracuse in the #WB1GACC Challenge at 9 p.m.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 5, 2019
Free youth admission, $6 for a ticket, hot dog and drink. #goblue pic.twitter.com/SIYxzdi7Et
Pretty steal and score from @kaylayvette__! #goblue #WB1GACC pic.twitter.com/NqeAqOOzSc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2019
🗓 2020 SCHEDULE ALERT 🗓— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) December 5, 2019
Complete Schedule: https://t.co/BipCPyfBi2
Release: https://t.co/tFZERQFH4f#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/nWkRipONwx
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan and Kentucky to Play in London in 2020, Home-and-Home in 2021, 2022
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Iowa
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: On Dickinson, Christopher and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Tidbits on Five-Star Michigan Recruiting Target
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Three Wolverines are set to Participate in East-West Shrine Bowl
---
