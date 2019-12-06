News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Iowa @ Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1


***


What: (No. 6) Penn State @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I’m taking History of College Athletics right now, which I like. It’s with Professor [John U.] Bacon — he gives me a lot of s*** during class, but he’s cool and it’s a lot of fun in his class.”
— Michigan freshman guard Franz Wagner on Thursday afternoon.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan and Kentucky to Play in London in 2020, Home-and-Home in 2021, 2022

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Iowa

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: On Dickinson, Christopher and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Tidbits on Five-Star Michigan Recruiting Target

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Three Wolverines are set to Participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

---

