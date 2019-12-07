The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 7
Tweets of the day
It was quite the night at Crisler! Proud of the effort. Proud of our bench play. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing hard work pay off ... NEXT MAN UP!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9jcSv5K7bf— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 7, 2019
It was a day of 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒓-𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒔 for a trio of Wolverines:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2019
Wagner: 1⃣8⃣ points
Johns Jr.: 1⃣2⃣ points
Davis: 8⃣ points#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gFKVCUpJMM
Michigan scored 💯 or more points for the second time this season, marking the first time since the 2015-16 campaign that it had 2 100-point games in a season.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/fDOudKFGJM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2019
Dang and I was getting all excited on the bench too https://t.co/qFLoHiteJD— CJ Baird (@baird_cj) December 7, 2019
DeJulius to Franz Wagner!!! pic.twitter.com/FP8wuy8HX7— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) December 7, 2019
Simpson to Teske on the pick and roll never gets old. pic.twitter.com/WE05UJ9jBL— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 6, 2019
December 7, 2019
Always love meeting with the players we cover no matter the sport. Isaiah Livers of @umichbball is an amazing young guy. He’s all about team and also gets it that as a Leader and upper class man it’s time for brand building. A sociology major he’s on the right path! pic.twitter.com/hKNGR7OV1r— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 6, 2019
“He’s a big part of our team.....and as time goes, he’s going to be one of the best players to ever play at Michigan”— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) December 7, 2019
-Juwan Howard on Franz Wagner
Brandon Johns Jr....we see you!— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) December 7, 2019
Big Sleep with all the hustle!!!— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) December 7, 2019
The Force was with US tonight!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tgF8byF6Fu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2019
IT'S GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 6, 2019
🆚: Iowa
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕡: 6:30 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📺: https://t.co/cEPRSdtqUw
📻: https://t.co/BJJCNGxh64#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/lqRJOETPn1
December 7, 2019 Happy Birthday Michigan Man Mel Owens - https://t.co/PSOM03Ycbm pic.twitter.com/sSPTiMinNw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 7, 2019
Officially committing Monday December, 9th at 1:45pm at Holy Names— Theo Johnson🇨🇦 (@theo_Johnson_) December 6, 2019
Michigan is hosting Top-40 sophomore Ty Rodgers for an unofficial visit today, a source told @Stockrisers. He visited Michigan State on Tuesday.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) December 6, 2019
〽️ICHIGAN VICTORY!!! The Wolverines take down No. 6 Penn State! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sFWH0njjLA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 7, 2019
Honored to be named @Gatorade Illinois player of the year!! Would not have been possible without my family, coaches, teammates, and mentors!〽️ pic.twitter.com/SzBmdNzHu5— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) December 6, 2019
Congratulations @AJHenning3 for being named Illinois 2019 @Gatorade Player of the Year. Well deserved ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CoWX3aNvx6— Rodney Nichols Jr. M.S. (@Grind_Hard29) December 6, 2019
Wow...now that is a real blast from the past...I am honored to be on the same billboard as Kaline and Kell https://t.co/WHseWtxd1w— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 7, 2019
@blake_corum Nice work kid 245 split work! @mboyle1959 Michigan RB Commit @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/qCmyMy0jo4— C4 Sports Training (@c4_training) December 6, 2019
https://t.co/lrqGklxGop pic.twitter.com/VPBQDvXLQA— Stephen Spanellis (@Big_Spanellis78) December 7, 2019
What a great comeback for @KBA_GoBlue & her squad! #GoBlue https://t.co/ikLK6tky4s— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 6, 2019
I dont want to brag but ...— Barbara Cossman (@BIC_09) December 6, 2019
Our #starwars poster is better than yours. Great job Matt! @umichbball #goblue pic.twitter.com/McR5FdkYwk
Congrats to Kalel Mullings of Milton Academy, who was named 2019-20 Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year. Mullings is the first Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Milton Academy.— Danny Ventura (@BostonHeraldHS) December 6, 2019
Signing Day December 18th at Belleville High after school〽️ pic.twitter.com/SdOim3HWYO— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) December 6, 2019
Official visit bound‼️ pic.twitter.com/XuAVdN3Js6— James Pogorelc (@jamespogo33) December 6, 2019
EXTREMELY HONORED TO RECEIVE MY 2nd B10 OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/WuxZwPihBg— Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) December 6, 2019
It's Game Day! Michigan is back home at Yost hosting Penn State in the annual #ICEALS game tonight on Fox Sports 1!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 6, 2019
🆚Penn State
📍Ann Arbor, MI
🏟Yost Ice Arena
⌚️8:30 PM
📺 FS1
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMDqd7
🖥 https://t.co/ilHLD85Fq6
🔈 https://t.co/VlikFE6QdX#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/46Sg7O3HZq
The NCAA tournament starts today for @umichvball, good luck out in Kentucky! #goblue pic.twitter.com/wHqXqINWd6— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 6, 2019
"We want to do this for Michigan and protect the Block M."— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 6, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/7rvyCvZ5jp #GoBlue | @umichwbball 〽️ pic.twitter.com/zQuoauavh7
Get up! It’s NCAA Matchday!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 6, 2019
Time to dance! 💃 #goblue pic.twitter.com/kIWoSg86gT
Kicking off the #CKLV Invitational at 9AM PT today in Las Vegas. Tune in live on @FloWrestling ⬇— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 6, 2019
Live Video: https://t.co/ZXFK8AvUua
Brackets/Results: https://t.co/6kPGn4hCjn pic.twitter.com/VuTGjwzwqM
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Bench Flexes Some Muscles in win Over Iowa
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Iowa
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Shows off its Incredible Depth With Career Nights From Davis and Johns
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Big Ten Opening win Over Iowa
• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: McCaffery on the Loss to Michigan
