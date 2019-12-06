TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players Recap Big Ten Opening Win Over Iowa
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players recap tonight's 103-91 win over Iowa in the Big Ten opener.
Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery also discusses his club's performance, while junior center Luka Garza talks about his 44-point showing.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery
Redshirt junior center Austin Davis
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
Iowa junior center Luka Garza
Iowa redshirt sophomore guard Connor McCaffery
