Videos: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players Recap Big Ten Opening Win Over Iowa

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players recap tonight's 103-91 win over Iowa in the Big Ten opener.

Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery also discusses his club's performance, while junior center Luka Garza talks about his 44-point showing.

RELATED: Michigan Takes Down Iowa in Big Ten Opener

RELATED: Podcast: John Borton and Andrew Kahn

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be at Illinois at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be at Illinois at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Iowa junior center Luka Garza

Iowa redshirt sophomore guard Connor McCaffery

---

